Marcus Arroyo Expresses Confidence in Arizona State’s Offensive Unit
TEMPE -- Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo oversaw a week in which his offense rebounded in a major way - the run-pass balance was once again on full display in the 34-15 victory over Texas State last week.
This week, the Sun Devils are set to face a Baylor defense that faces questions in their own right - Arroyo feels very confident in his unit heading into the matchup, at least according to what was said after Wednesday's practice.
Highlights of Arroyo's media availability are below.
On Raleek Brown:
The co-starter alongside Kyson Brown at the running back was thrust into an even larger role after an injury to his backfield mate.
Brown has been a revelation to the Sun Devil offense - becoming a true x-factor to unlocking the ceiling of the group to some.
- "I mean, he showed us what we hope to see. You know, as an explosive player, you know, he's very dynamic. You can run the ball. I think the thing that has been the best this is durability. I mean, he's running between the tackles, he's running the A gaps and GAP plays and big boy ball, and being able to explode just taking care of football, and that's a huge piece of our deal, and the keys to victory in a lot of ways. So just to see the early stages of him be able to blossom and be able to take the pass game and run game protection plan and step out and get to it right away. It's been awesome."
On Using Different Personnel Sets
- "Yeah, I mean, we're lucky to have the personnel. We've got those tight ends. You know, when you go down within our 11 personnel sets, getting creative in ways to try to get some matchups changes, so trying to make some personnel and matches pretty good little as we further into the season, and see what guys can do, and then find out where we can find a matchup, or where we do the tight ends in certain situations. And there's like a couple more touches by the tight ends last week, so we've got all the confidence..."
On Jaren Hamilton's Potential Breakout
Hamilton nearly scored two touchdowns in last week's victory - Arizona State on SI asked Arroyo if he has confidence that the breakout is coming in the near future.
- "Absolutely. I mean, they called out one ready to go. It was awesome because I was on the edge of the scene like everybody else was so far enough to get him in and to get him acclimated, and some of the, some of the game plan, as we keep moving forward in the season, seeing which ways he can take shape, because he's he's very dynamic call back. You can really see him run and get the field. So, yeah, I'm really confident his development this season happens to their game plans and giving feedback. I mean, he's constantly, constantly orientating about kind of what he sees, what he likes..."
On Sam Leavitt's Ability to Make Off-Platform Throws
Leavitt's ability to make throws under duress and off-platform is one of the most renowned parts of his game - something that Arroyo appreciates.
- "Well, that's, yeah, off-platform throws a part of quarterback, and there's standing back in there wishing for playing pockets every down a distance. I mean, there's probably three or four NFL teams that could do that on a steady diet, let alone college teams, and stand back there and really have protection where you can hang out.
- There are some really great protections in that game, too, where he's back there with a nice pocket, but being off-platform. Throws are part of the mechanics we work on the development. He works out a lot. He's really athletic. He could be able to do that. We're hopefully doing it the time necessary, and not when it's just having for show. But those opportunities created themselves, and he does a great job with it.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
