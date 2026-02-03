Key 2027 Arizona State Target Giving Serious Consideration to Program

TEMPE -- Arizona State has set the world on fire as of late - at least as far as the recruiting trail is concerned.

The Sun Devils moved beyond losing out on local four-star receiver Zerek Sidney last week by launching a massive weekend of incoming visits from high-profile recruits, including Texas native in QB Weston Nielsen, as well as local blue-chip players in Basha OL Jake Hildebrand and RB Noah Roberts, among others.

One of the recruits that the biggest strides were made on is yet another offensive line prospect that is an Arizona local.

Arizona State in Play for Quality Recruit

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported on Monday morning that Centinneal offensive tackle Ben Lowther is seriously considering committing to play for Arizona State following a successful visit over the weekend.

"Former Stanford commit Ben Lowther, the No. 2 OL prospect in Arizona's 2027 class by 247Sports, raved to SunDevilSource about his weekend visit to ASU and is giving serious consideration to playing for the Sun Devils."

Lowther, as mentioned above, was previously committed to Stanford before re-opening his recruiting process. The 6'7" tackle is a top 500 recruit in the class according to the 247 Sports composite, and was one of the initial recipients of head coach Kenny Dillingham's "golden ticket" initiative - which was an attempt to show vested interest in retaining in-state recruits.

Being able to secure both Lowther and Hildebrand would be monumental for the program in a number of ways - it's also understandable as to why both are heavily considering playing in Tempe.

The most glaring is the work that Tuitele has done with the offensive line from a development perspective. Impending 2026 NFL draft pick Max Iheanachor will likely end up being the most consequential player that Tuitele coaches during his time at ASU, as the JUCO product developed from a talented, yet raw prospect into a player that didn't allow a single sack across nearly 500 snaps in 2025.

The second point is the ability to stay at home for college. The two local products would be playing a short time from where they play high school football and would have a chance to become immortalized in the history of the state.

Lastly, the potential to play a hefty amount of snaps from early on in their respective careers has to be a major drawing point, as Dillingham and Tuitele have both said that the "best five" will play a majority of the time, but also prioritize rotating players in as needed.

