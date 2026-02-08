Discussing Potential Marcus Arroyo Departure, Another ASU Recruiting Victory

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the potential departure of OC Marcus Arroyo to the NFL, as well as a commitment that the program received from a 2027 recruit on Friday.

Below is a partial transcript from head coach Kenny Dillingham following a practice on Decmber 9, where Dillingham discussed topics such as reinforcing program culture, as well as heaping praise on up-and-coming quarterbacks at ASU.

On Draw to Jake Fette

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think he's super relatable. Anytime you play quarterback, I think relatability and the ability to connect to people, he can connect to people, he can understand people. He's super intelligent, super competitive. And the dude ran track, you know, this last season. So, I mean, that's just, he's a competitor that can connect to people that's intelligent, and he's funny.”

On Bowl Game Prep

“Yeah, we want to get better and become the best team we can play when we play the next game we play. The mission is to get better every single day and become the best version of us and have fun doing it. So I had a lot of fun today. I'll say that I had a lot of fun coming out here and coach football. A lot of people don't get to do that.”

On Transfer Portal Players Being Welcome to Practice

“100% if somebody wants to enter the portal and be a part of our team, they have 100% the ability to be a part of this team. This is the 2025 team. Unfortunately, this is like the bridge in today's era between the 25 team and the 2016 right? But this is the ‘25 kids team. If anybody wanted to be a part and go through prep and play in the game and be a part of this team, they have the right to do that, because this is still their team.”

On Cam Dyer’s Growth

“He's starting to understand protections at a higher rate. Still got to clean up some things mechanically, but you see some hot throws vertically. He could always throw the ball. The vertical fade is one of the easier balls you know, to throw. People have been doing them since they were young. It's the timing throws and all those things that we're really trying to grow with.”

Arizona State quarterback Cameron Dyer (13) throws a pass during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

