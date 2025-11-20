Arroyo Optimistic About ASU Star Player’s Return This Week
TEMPE -- The 25th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) are entering the penultimate week of their season, as they take on the Colorado Buffaloes on the road.
One of the most pronounced points of discussion this week is based around the status of star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury he suffered early in the 26-22 win over top-10 ranked Texas Tech on Oct 18.
Tyson returned to practice this week and has a real chance to play this week - Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo was one of many from within the program that was thrilled to see the return to the field.
"Yeah, it's good to see him running around today. Obviously good. You know, Jordyn's been around each practice, each game, been here, involved, every meeting. It's been day to day. To see him out there running around again in those donut cleats is always exciting. So again, day to day, and if he's ready to roll, we'll be ready. But again, that's that's on coaching, on him, and obviously, his health is at the first, the forefront of everything."
There are still safeguards in place before Tyson makes a return without restrictions - that, along with his potential to show out on Saturday, will be discussed below.
Tyson's Status Remains Uncertain Despite Optimism
Dillingham has said that Tyson will not make a return to game action until he is 100% healthy - that hasn't been a secret for several weeks.
While the target has always been for the All-Big 12 receiver to make his return this week, Dillingham stated that he estimated Tyson is at around '85 percent' as of early this week, while also citing that the 21-year-old has shown tangible improvement by the day.
Arizona State fans should pay attention to the nightly player availability reports that get released at 8:00 P.M. MST to get a solid scope of where his standing is.
Tyson Has Chance to Exact Revenge
Tyson was essentially let go by the Colorado program in April 2023 - he joined Arizona State fresh off a major knee injury after being disregarded by the Buffaloes.
Now, the junior has a prime opportunity to show what the Colorado coaching staff, particularly Deion Sanders what was missed out on as the All-American contender looks to keep Arizona State in the Big 12 title picture.
