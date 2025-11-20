Marcus Arroyo Unbothered by Rumors Surrounding ASU Program
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils have a nine-win regular season within reach - a road game against the Colorado Buffaloes is directly on the horizon.
Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo was adamant that the focus is solely on facing Colorado this week, putting his players in the best positions to succeed, and continuing to find ways to finish games.
"Yeah, I mean, coach is going to address all the same stuff. That's my job is to try to make sure we're under center right now, getting some center quarterback exchanges after practice, and put us in position for Jeff to have another good game, and our offense to go into a hostile environment late November and and and play a good football game. So I'm excited about the week we've had.
"They've done a heck of a job, and I'm really focused on these guys not taking their foot off the gas and being on finishing games."
Jeff Sims has notably thrived in recent weeks since taking over as the full-time starting quarterback, although the Sun Devil offense hasn't finished the last two games in an ideal manner - this is clearly of paramount importance to Arroyo this week.
Arizona State on SI explores what has gone right when it comes to the game plan around Sims and what should be done to finish strong.
What Arroyo Has Done For Sims
The coaching staff ultimately opting to make adjustments to optimize the unit for Sims rather than trying to make Sims fit into a suboptimal arrangement for his skills has been incredibly productive.
Sims has been extremely productive as a runner - whether in the option game or as a scrambler. He has also routinely made throws that he simply wasn't making in his starts against Cincinnati and Utah before this stretch.
Much of this should be attributed to Arroyo for being willing to adapt to ever-changing circumstances.
How Sun Devil Offense Finishes Strong This Week
The most vital avenue to putting together a complete offensive performance is clear - run the ball consistently.
Raleek Brown has been relatively quiet over the last two weeks. This has to be a game in which the junior is looked to in various situations against a Colorado run defense that has been exploitable at different points this season. Adding Jordyn Tyson back into the fold this week is an obvious game-changing addition as well - that is if Tyson can go.
