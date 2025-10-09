Marcus Arroyo Discusses Utah Matchup, Individual Players, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo spoke to media following Wednesday's practice - discussing Saturday's matchup with Utah, the growth of individual players, and much more.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from the exchange between Arroyo and media.
On Utah Defense
“I mean, this is really, really good defense. I mean, they play well. They've been coached that way for a long time up there, as we all know, played against the style in this coaching group. It seems like for decades, they coach them really, really, they're really they're really strong, they're really big up front, really well through techniques, they run the same system."
"They recruit to that really, really good jobs. They know where to get lined up. They can line up the really lean know what they're doing. So it's gonna be a great test.”
On Red Zone Struggles
“Well, I mean, we got to be more productive, obviously, because we personally took much place down there. We kill ourselves. We've got a bunch of penalties. We've got more penalties and holding calls than we've had collectively right now. And put ourselves in some positions that are, better out advantageous to put yourself effective when you're one on ones, got to get creative in some ways that maybe we thought we could take advantage of.”
On C Wade Helton
“He's so eager to play. It's such a it's such it's really the really nice to see a guy come off the bench and he got fired up. He's been that year all year to get in there."
"He's got a lot background on the position as a young guy, I just say his whole last week and this week together, having him in there, slam the ball has been awesome because he's just been excited to be in there. He likes to play football. And anybody in the trenches who likes to play football that much and not get recognized. It's always awesome.”
On Sam Leavitt
“Obviously, you know, Sam's obviously, Sam's a special, special individual. I think we spent a lot of time in the bye week of getting grounded and trying to be human again, this game, in this situation, and the narratives can lift you really high and slam you really hard if you let it. And I think you can get carried away."
"And I think it says a lot about Sam to be able to open up and say that there's a lot of humility and the ability to say I was maybe focused hearing expectations and falling falling into them, to have the humility as a young man, let alone the ability to come in and have that conversation, is special, and I think only helps us as a team.”
On Cameron Dyer’s progression
Good. I mean, I haven't got much to see him. He's in individuals. We haven't got a chance to get really, get cleared and completely, to get out there, to get going. But another guy who's a young guy who's mature and comes in every week and does some good things and individual drills. And he's a guy out here right now post practice, doing going through motions when it's when there's no one's out here. So hard worker knows what it takes. Excited to see him when he gets back to full strength.”
On Jeff Sims
“Jeff Simms’ work ethic and how he's added on to the quarterback room, just overall his ability since he's been here. I mean, yeah, we talked about him a little bit before. He just a guy who's come to work every day as a backup and a guy who's been in college football for, you know, a long time now and still shows up every day with a good attitude, prepares well."
"Had a whole week of work last week, and did have had a bunch of reps in the bye. I mean, it's just, I'm just, again, humbled by the way he comes to work and prepares himself and enjoys it, and makes the team and the group a better a better place to be.”
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!