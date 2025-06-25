66 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The 2025 college football season is now under 60 days from kicking off during the 'week zero' slate - Arizona State is just a week behind with kickoff set for August 30.
It has been quite overstated that this is the most anticipated Sun Devil team in many years - if not decades - after reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Kenny Dillingham is entering year three as head coach of the program on the rise with historic levels of continuity, as 17 starters return from the previous rendition of Sun Devil football - while also succeeding in retaining the entire coaching staff in the process.
The Arizona State program has come a massive way in just two short years - and opening kickoff against Northern Arizona seems to be an opportunity to make a major statement about the 2025 team being even better than the 2024 version.
The culture in Tempe has never been better either - as evidenced by the sheer volume of returning players and coaches. The built-in continuity should serve Dillingham, star QB Sam Leavitt, and the remainder of the roster very well as the season progresses.
Now, we take a look at every player to wear number 66 in the history of Arizona State football in honor of the 66 day mark until the opening game - the years played are in parentheses.
Ray Evanski (54)
Mickey Ryan (55)
Dick Napolitano (56)
Jack Gieger (57)
Carl Cavallaro (58)
Roy Moore (59)
Larry Reaves (60-61)
J.R. Pico (62-63)
Vern Butcher (64)
Mike Chowaniac (66-68)
Steve Matlock (70-72)
Randy Collett (74)
George Fadok (74-77)
Jimmie Wilson (79)
David Fonoti (81-85)
Ryan McReynolds (86)
Scott Kirby (87-88)
Tim Kirby (90-91
)Mike Stevens (92-95)
Dane Beem (96-98)
Mike Whitesel (00)
Brian Goggin (01)
Stephen Berg (03-04, 06)
Loren Howard (06)
Matt Hustad (07-10)
Donnie Shields (14)
Mason Schell (17)
Ben Scott (20-21-22 O)
James Djonkam (22 D)
No player is set to wear 66 this season.
Read more about the future of Arizona State football - particularly predicting how the next three seasons will unfold here, and taking a look at how the Sun Devils retook the top spot in Big 12 recruiting rankings once again here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2025 Sun Devil season being just over two months away when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.