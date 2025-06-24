Predicting the Next Three Seasons of Arizona State Football
Arizona State football is now just over two months away from returning - the 2025 squad is set to begin the season on august 30 against Northern Arizona.
There couldn't be much more anticipation surrounding the program at the moment - as QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson, and a largely returning roster outside of the two stars will seek to repeat as Big 12 champions.
The hype doesn't just pertain to this season, but future ones as well - as many believe what Kenny Dillingham has built is truly sustainable moving forward.
Taking a look at what the next three seasons could look like - with brief rationale behind the projections:
2025
Record: 12-3 (7-2 Big 12)
The Sun Devils have the talent to go undefeated in the regular season, but that is easier said than done.
Arizona State ultimately wins the Big 12 despite slipping up twice in conference play again - and reach a 12th win after securing a victory in the first round of the College Football Playoff, while Leavitt could surely finish as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
The momentum that was built in year two of the Dillingham era continues.
2026
Record: 10-3
The Sun Devils are likely to usher in a new quarterback in 2026 if things go according to plan and Leavitt becomes NFL-bound.
Jake Fette could be a true freshman starter for what could be a Sun Devil squad - but that could bring some growing pains along the way.
Expect Arizona State to be a 'good' team again, but the chances to three-peat as conference champions may not be in the cards next season.
2027
Record: 14-2
This is the year that Arizona State truly breaks out.
There is strong potential that the 2027 recruiting class ends up being as strong as ever - alongside a second year of Fette.
Expect Arizona State to make a run for a third CFP appearance in four seasons, win more than one game in the annual tournament, and continue to build up into a national power in what will be year five of the Dillingham era.
