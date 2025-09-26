Metric Predicts Remainder of Arizona State Season
TEMPE -- Arizona State is set to play the biggest game of its 2025 season to this point tonight against the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
Arizona State has marked advantages that place them as a favorite over TCU, according to many, although ESPN's FPI doesn't necessarily see it in that way.
The predictive model that tracks and projects how teams would perform against the average FBS team isn't as bullish on the Sun Devils - here are the rest of the games as predicted by the model.
TCU: 49.4% Chance to Win
TCU remains the slight favorite due to being ranked higher in the FPI model, although the Sun Devils have home-field advantage, among others, such as coaching.
@Utah: 41.9% Chance to Win
Utah has a major advantage in the trenches and is also playing the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Devon Dampier's struggles against Texas Tech are worth monitoring moving forward as well.
Texas Tech: 43.7% Chance to Win
Texas Tech appears to be the best team in the conference at the moment, although the Sun Devils have yet to lose a game at home since November 2023.
Houston: 70.6% Chance to Win
Houston is more competitive this season in year two of Willie Fritz, but the Sun Devils should be prohibitive favorites in this game unless something unforeseen occurs.
@Iowa State: 45.3% Chance to Win
The Cyclones haven't inspired much confidence as of late, but they remain slight favorites - likely due to having the advantage of home field.
West Virginia: 87.7% Chance to Win
West Virginia is treading water in year one of Rich Rodriguez after losing to Iowa and being non-competitive in the Big 12 opener against Kansas.
@Colorado: 58% Chance to Win
Colorado isn't off to the best start this season after a successful 2024 campaign, although they have the potential to play spoiler down the road.
Arizona: 62.8% Chance to Win
The Wildcats are improved in 2025, but it just doesn't feel as if the Sun Devils will drop the upcoming edition of the Territorial Cup series in Tempe.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
