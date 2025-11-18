Metric Predicts Final 2 Games of Arizona State Season
TEMPE -- Only two games remain in the 2025 Arizona State football season - the regular season, at least.
The Sun Devils currently have a chance to finish the campaign with nine victories, just one year after securing 10 wins in the 12-game slate.
Much has changed about the team, from interim ST coordinator Jack Nudo stepping into a larger role to Jeff Sims becoming the starting quarterback - the Sun Devils' grit and determination remain.
ESPN's FPI - the metric that rates teams relative to the average squad in the FBS - has predicted the Arizona State program to win the final two games of 2025, although the confidence in wins isn't as high as one may expect.
@ Colorado: 63.2% Chance to Win
The Buffaloes are currently in the midst of a "lost" season, as they are no longer eligible for a bowl game at 3-7.
Deion Sanders might have something in freshman quarterback Julian Lewis despite the season going south quickly - the five-star recruit in the 2025 class flashed in a November 8 loss to West Virginia.
Colorado happens to be quite disjointed outside of Lewis, as the rushing attack continues to be non-existent and the defense has largely been porous in recent weeks. Colorado does get a bit of a boost here for being at home, but this is a game that very much favors the Sun Devils on paper.
Vs. Arizona: 50.9% Chance to Win
The night battle on Nov 28 has become much more interesting in recent weeks, as the Arizona Wildcats have played exceptional football in recent weeks.
One can even reasonably argue that the Wildcats are a small handful of plays away from being 9-1 heading into the final weeks of the year - instead, they sit at 7-3 with an opportunity to rebound in a massive way from a four-win 2024 season.
The major driving forces behind the resurgence this season has been the arm of QB Noah Fifita along with the increasingly stingy defense that forced both Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby into uncharacteristically weak performances.
Arizona is actually ranked higher than the Sun Devils according to FPI heading into this week, but Arizona State ultimately gets the slight tilt in advantage due to being at home.
It remains difficult to argue that the Wildcats are better on paper compared to Arizona State, but it's equally strenuous to argue that this contest will not be competitive.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!