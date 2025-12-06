Moe Odum Discusses Team Growth, Hurley's Coaching, More

TEMPE -- Arizona State point guard Moe Odum spoke with media following the Sun Devils' Friday practice ahead of Saturday night's tilt with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Below is a partial transcript of Odum's interaction with media - with added commentary.

On Confidence Gained in Maui

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) reacts after being fouled by USC Trojans guard Amarion Dickerson (3) in the second half in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

“Oh, it just, it just felt like I was, I was super confident out there. Coach, Coach Hurley give me the confidence to be able to play through my stakes. I made a lot of mistakes throughout those games, and he just gave me the confidence to just keep going, keep going, even when I mess up here, sub me out for two minutes and I just get back to it. So just the confidence he given me in a leash I got to just lead the team and be that hand to hand coach on the court.”

Odum showed his true high-end ability as a shot creator in Maui - as he was absolutely blazing from three-point range en route to being named to the tournament first team, as well as being recognized as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

On Belief in Marcus Adams Jr. Breakout

Arizona State Sun Devils Marcus Adams Jr. (8) looses possession of the ball during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Nov. 4, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Oh, for sure, for sure. I'm not. I'm not worried about Marcus at all. He played, he played a little bit in a Hawaii trip. But after, after we got back, I spoke to coach, and we make Marcus run seven teams after practice, and we make him do another running drill, and then we make him shoot after, and then he do that, and then he come work out in the morning. So it was just all about him getting used to it. You know, he come in, still coming back from injury. It's his first time playing against high major comp, so we just got to reel him in slowly. So I'm not worried about Marcus.”

The former four-star recruit has struggled to get his feet under him in efforts of returning from an injury suffered before the start of the season, but it appears as if he still has the unabashed support of those within the program. Adams' emergence in the weeks to come is crucial to the ceiling of the team.

On Importance of Bonding as Team

“Oh, that's super important to me, because I feel like if we bonded off the court like that, we could criticize the person the right way, and the person could take the right criticism away, because he know we coming from, and he knows all love and we all trying to get better. Stuff like that is super important. As if we just playing basketball together and we criticizing everybody. You want to think somebody may be hating on you, or just always got something to say, as if, well, you know somebody coming from, you want to be better.”

Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) slam-dunks the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Nov. 14, 2025, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

