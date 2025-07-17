Opportunity Will Come Knocking for ASU DB
Opportunities will come, but the greatest things come to those who wait.
Waiting your turn is never the fun way. It requires you to sit, learn, and watch your peers do the things you want to do.
But for safety Montana Warren, his turn is right around the corner.
Tasked with a nearly impossible duty of competing with Xavion Alford, Warren has made his impact in other ways on the field.
In 2024, during a game against UCF, Arizona State went down early in the first quarter 7-0. But the defense did an exceptional job holding the Knights in their zone. With two and a half minutes left in the first on 4th and 11, the Knights opted to punt from their own 39.
Then pandemonium broke loose in Tempe.
ASU blocked the punt, only for the ball to stumble in Warren’s direction, taking it to the house for a 46-yard touchdown return.
Last season, the redshirt sophomore got to see the field in every game, and his efforts on special teams made him a difference maker.
He’s even earned the trust of coach Kenny Dillingham.
In potentially Arizona State’s most important game of the 2024 season, the Peach Bowl against Texas, the Sun Devils were backed up against the wall when then-senior Shamari Simmons was forced to sit out the first half because of a targeting penalty from the game before.
In comes Warren.
Simmons, the veteran he is, saw his suspension as a blessing in disguise, a chance for Warren to show off how good he can be.
"God always has a plan," Simmons said. "And I just feel like his plan right now is just basically showing who Montana Warren is to the world. He's going to be a great defensive back for Arizona State for a long time coming… when I'm starting and Montana is on the sideline, he does a great job of just telling me what he sees on the sideline. I've just got to be that for this first half. I'm excited to see him play."
He definitely struggled to start, getting targeted a few times and letting up a touchdown, but got more comfortable as the game wore on.
The thing is, Arizona State is pumped about Warren’s potential and thinks he can be a piece of this program moving forward.
"I'm excited about Montana," ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward said ahead of the Peach Bowl. "We've been excited about him since the moment he stepped on campus. Now's the time for him to show what he can do… he's been ready most of the year.”
The excitement is there, and so is the promise. Any form of experience Warren got this past season is only going to help build his development further.
So now, push comes to shove. He’ll likely be on the sidelines to start — maybe even the Sun Devils throw him at nickel. Either way, the opportunity will come knocking for Warren.
