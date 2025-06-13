Analyst Predicts Sun Devils' Xavion Alford Will Be All-Conference
One of Kenny Dillingham's most consequential moves as head coach of Arizona State was the hiring of Bryan Carrington as cornerbacks coach.
Carrington has brought an undeniable jolt of energy to the program in alignment with Dillingham. His experience is impressive - spanning a decade across multiple programs.
There's also the Texas angle - Carrington's father remains a successful high school coach, and those connections have arguably resulted in the recent push to recruit the state heavier. The staff has already secured eight pledges from natives of the state
While cornerbacks coach remains his title, Carrington typically works with the defensive back group as a whole - the work done by the Texas native has landed Arizona State talents such as Keith Abney II, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and Xavion Alford.
While the assortment of DB's are very talented, Alford typically stands above the rest due to many factors - independent college football writer Phil Steele believes so as well.
Steele placed Alford in his preseason All-Big 12 first team - joining wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
Alford has enjoyed quite the career - the Pearland, Texas native was a top 150 player in the class of 2020 and chose to play for the University of Texas.
The safety transferred from Texas to USC in the spring of 2021 and enjoyed a successful season on a Trojans team that underwhelmed.
He then missed the 2022 season in Los Angeles due to injury, then subsequently transferred to Arizona State and had to sit out a year due to a now-defunct two time transfer rule.
Alford impressed thoroughly in his first season of eligibility in Tempe - recording five passes defensed and two interceptions while also being an unpopular target for quarterbacks to look towards.
The 6'0" safety will look to build off of his first season of action in multiple years with an even stronger 2025 campaign - an All-Big 12 caliber year could land the senior in NFL draft discussions alongside Sam Leavitt and Tyson at the conclusion of the season.
