Arizona State's Shamari Simmons returns from suspension to make huge Peach Bowl play
Texas has kept Arizona State senior running back Cam Skattebo to an uncharacteristic performance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and emphasized it with a goal line stand on the Sun Devils' first offensive drive of the third quarter.
ASU marched down the field for what looked like a much-needed score for the Sun Devils, but found themselves face-to-face with fourth down once again.
Sitting just two yards away from the end zone, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham looked to his All-American running back Skattebo to do what he does all season and barrel his way into the end zone; however, Skattebo and his offensive line hasn't seen anything like the Longhorns' defensive front and was met with the same result they had been all game — a disappointing stop.
The outcome wasn't what ASU was looking for, but the field position gave its defense a chance to make a play, and graduate student defensive back Shamari Simmons stepped up.
Simmons squeezed through two blockers off the edge at the snap and stuck his nose into ball carriers arm, forcing a fumble. Texas junior quarterback Quinn Ewers recovered the ball in the end zone and was corralled by a host of ASU defenders.
Arizona State got the ball back after the safety and the Skattebo we all know and love finally arrived. The senior broke out for his longest run of the day on the ensuing drive, a 33-yard dash, setting Arizona State up for another field goal to close the gap to 17-8.
Skattebo crossed the century mark in rushing yards heading into the fourth quarter with 23 carries for 110 yards, but the return of Simmons has made the biggest impact. Simmons missed the first half after being flagged for a targeting penalty in Arizona State's 45-19 victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game.
Arizona State trails 17-8 heading into the fourth quarter.