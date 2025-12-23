Naming Key Arizona State Non-Conference Superlatives

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley has done an admirable job in recent months as far as rebuilding a roster that was left decimated by players on the 2024-25 season running out of eligibility or transferring out, while also coaching a group that had never played before together to a 9-4 mark heading into a daunting Big 12 slate.

The non-conference stretch of games was highlighted by wins over NCAA tournament contenders in Texas, Oklahoma, Hawaii, and Santa Clara - while also competing in losses, including a legitimate national title contender in Gonzaga.

Arizona State on SI names four team superlatives below - MVP, rising star, sixth man, and biggest surprise - with 18 games remaining until the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, in mid-March.

Team MVP: Moe Odum

Odum is the simple pick here - his struggles with scoring efficiency over the last four games shouldn't change this notion.

Odum's 36-point showing against Texas in Maui a month ago catalyzed the stretch that placed ASU in position to reach tournament conversations - he backed that up with several other efficient scoring performances, including chipping in 17 points on just seven shots against Oklahoma.

Beyond the scoring, Odum has been a true "pure" point guard, serving in a leadership role that is intangible, but is felt all the same, while also playing a major role in the player who will be discussed below, making a smooth transition to college hoops. Odum's ability to be disruptive defensively is also of note, particularly in playing the passing lanes and communicating.

Rising Star: Massamba Diop

The freshman center - who made a transition from playing professionally in Spain to playing at ASU - has been one of the most closely followed players within the program this season.

The 7'1" Senegalese talent has reached double-figure scoring totals over the last four games, displaying a touch on his jump shot, refined post skills, and an ability as a screener that has improved by the game.

Beyond the offensive side of the ball, Diop paces the team with 1.5 blocks per game and has shown real NBA upside as a rim protector. He will likely be a prospect to play at the next level in the near future.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sixth Man: Anthony "Pig" Johnson

Johnson is another unheralded hero of the early stages of the season - bringing a dazzling blend of fearlessness, anticipation, and shot-making to the table to become one of the best firecracker scorers in the nation in 2025-26.

Johnson was playing at the NAIA level just one year ago, making his rise at the high-major level all the more remarkable.

Johnson's 13.6 points per game and 1.3 steals per contest pace second on the team - the senior is truly posturing himself as a candidate to take the Big 12 award for sixth man of the year at the conclusion of the season.

Surprise of the Season: Bryce Ford

Ford, a native of Scottsdale, spent his first two seasons of college at Toledo - averaging 7.1 points per contest in year two with the program,.

He came to Arizona State via the portal in the spring, with subdued expectations that followed from the fanbase.

Ford responded by beginning the season as the starting two-guard, and has exceeded expectations at virtually every point, averaging 9.1 PPG while also shooting over 41% from three-point range.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma University Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) dribbles down court against Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Players who haven't been previously named deserve recognition as well. Marcus Adams Jr. has become an impact player over the last two weeks after coming back from injury. Allen Mukeba has brought a jolt of energy and physicality off the bench on a regular basis. Andrija Grbovic and Santiago Trouet have both complemented each other well as the starting forward duo.

This 2025-26 roster has a chance to do special things - the next opportunity for them to stack a win to the season total is on January 3 against Colorado in the Big 12 opener.

