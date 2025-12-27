Naming Top 5 Arizona State Athletes in 2025

TEMPE -- 2025 was an eventful year for the Arizona State Sun Devils - with monumental wins, crushing defeats, and individuals superstars rising to the occasion throughout the year.

Arizona State on SI names the top five athletes from within the athletic collective during the calendar year below.

5. McKinna Brackens

Brackens is a junior and has emerged as a key player in Molly Miller's basketball program after transferring from UNLV during the offseason.

The forward is averaging 14.7 PPG and 7.7 RPG while shooting 41.7% from three-point range - including an 18-point showing in the Big 12 opening 79-63 victory over Colorado on Sunday. Arguably, the Sun Devils wouldn't be 14-0 without the contributions that they have seen from Brackens.

4. Moe Odum

Odum has been the catalyst to Arizona State's 9-4 start to the season despite struggling from the field over the last four games.

The senior PG leads the team in PPG (16.2), APG (6.2), and SPG (1.5) while also being the vocal leader of the squad and the driving force behind the Sun Devils' incredible run in the Maui Invitational.

Odum is one of the best additions Hurley has made in years.

3. Gabby Elliott

Elliott is a sixth-year senior who crossed the 1,000 career points mark early in the campaign with the Sun Devils.

The dynamic guard has paced the team with an average of 16.3 PPG - including 27 points against Penn State and 30 against Gonzaga in an effort that pushed the team to 13-0 on the season heading into Big 12 play.

2. Jordyn Tyson

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson recorded 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns, with much of the production concentrated into seven games in 2025.

The future first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft still earned All-Big 12 and All-American honors despite missing several games due to a hamstring injury - consistently displaying dominance when at full health, even securing 10 catches for 105 yards alongside a touchdown in Arizona State's 26-22 win over powerhouse Texas Tech on October 18.

1. Cam Skattebo

The top name on this list wasn't going to be anyone else.

The current New York Giants RB only played one game in 2025 - but it was undoubtedly a performance for the ages.

Skattebo battled through challenges built around a stout Texas front seven - earning 143 rushing yards, securing 99 receiving yards, and connecting with Malik McClain on a 42-yard touchdown that gifted the Sun Devils new life in a game that the Longhorns had largely controlled.

Skattebo has earned his position as an immortalized member of the Arizona State fraternity for his contributions across two seasons, but the Peach Bowl showing is what will be forever immortalized.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

