Next Generation of Arizona State Stars Impress in Sun Bowl

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State season officially concluded with an 8-5 record after losing the season-ending game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.

The 42-39 loss has the potential to end up being among the most exhilarating games of bowl season despite the Sun Devils suiting up for the 60 minutes of action short-handed. This is in large part due to players that are presumed to be key contributors on the 2026 - Arizona State on SI takes a look at three players that have an inside track to being a larger part of the roster next season.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Jason Brown Jr. (22) during practice in Tempe on Sept. 10, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Jason Brown Jr.

Brown is a redshirt freshman who largely served as a special teamer in 2025 - only taking in three carries going into this contest.

The four-star recruit out of the 2024 class put an explosiveness and impressive field vision on full display on Wednesday, and quite possibly set the stage to be in play for a larger role.

Junior Kyson Brown was unable to make it back to participate in the game, but he seems to naturally slot in as the feature back in 2026 after losing much of this season due to injury. Brown will compete with Demarius "Man Man" Robinson and potentially incoming true freshman Cardae Mack for carries as well.

WR Jalen Moss

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) catches the ball against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior lost much of his season due to a combination of injury and illness, but fully took off in the final game of the campaign.

The Fresno State transfer recorded five receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown - including multiple explosive plays.

Moss has the versatility and explosiveness to play on the outside, but is more likely to consistently feature as the starting slot receiver in 2026 - he proved that he will be a major part of the team in 2026 on Wednesday.

CB Tony-Louis Nkuba

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Tony-Louis Nkuba (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nkuba, a freshman out of Texas, flashed a significant amount in a game that featured the top-three cornerbacks on the roster all being out of the game.

Nkuba secured five tackles, a pass deflection, and the lone interception that Darian Mensah threw all game. Much of the focus was based around fellow freshman CB Joseph Smith, but Nkuba flashed the most out of the young crop of players at the spot.

The Sun Devils will surely put work into the portal to add a cornerback (or more), but the foundation is present for Nkuba to be a factor next season.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .