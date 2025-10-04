Arizona State Hockey Falls in Anticipated Season Opener
TEMPE -- Arizona State hockey has come a long way since making the jump to division one 11 seasons ago.
Sun Devil alum Greg Powers has built a program to be reckoned with in the Western section of the U.S. - the fanbase has undoubtedly been energized and Mullett Arena has been lively for several seasons now.
The 2024-25 season was arguably the most successful in program history, as the team finished the season ranked despite a slow start - they also reached the NCHC semifinals before falling short of making the D1 tournament.
The offseason bore major results for the Sun Devils as well - as center Cullen Potter was selected in the first round by the Calgary Flames, marking the first time a player from the program had been selected on the first day of the NHL draft.
The excitement, milestones, and everything surrounding last season came to a head on Friday night, when the 2025-26 season opened up for the 14th-ranked Arizona State squad against numer 5 Penn State.
The Sun Devils were set for an extreme challenge at home, as Penn State forward Gavin McKenna is projected to be the first overall pick in next June's draft.
Recap of Game
Penn State started off the contest with a 2-0 led at the conclusion of period one - with a goal by Aiden Fink that was assisted by McKenna just over halfway into the period, while Charlie Cerrato began his five-point performance with a goal in the final minute of the first frame.
Powers' squad came back with a vengeance in period two - scoring two goals within a minute of each other late in the session to take a 3-2 lead, and in turn energizing the Mullett Arena crowd.
The final period of the night was not kind to Arizona State, as Penn State standout Matt DiMarsico kicked off a hat-trick performance with an equalizing goal just over one minute into the 20-minute frame.
The Nittany Lions eventually sealed the 6-3 victory with a pair of late-game goals within the final two minutes of the battle.
The Sun Devils played admirably for the most part in the defeat and will have another opportunity to pick up a victory later today - as the teams are set for another game at 5 P.M. Arizona time.
