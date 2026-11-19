It's a homecoming for Sun Devil forward Daniel Schlaine this weekend.

Despite being from Moscow, Russia, Schlaine will hop off the plane Wednesday to familiar ground in Minnesota.

The sophomore played both high school and collegiate hockey in the state and will be facing off against his former team, the Bulldogs, in the upcoming weekend series.

Familiar Toots

Schlaine, a 2005-born Center, left Russia to come play hockey in the United States, specifically the State of Hockey. Beginning in 2019, Schlaine attended Shattuck St. Mary's, in Faribault, MN, a AAA school that travels the country playing other top teams. The prestigious hockey academy has produced high-level NHLer's like Sidney Crosby, Macklin Celebrini, Nathan MacKinnon, Zach Parise, Jonathan Toews, and many more, along with Daniel's brother Artem. The two never played together due to the age grouping, but overlapped for a year at the school.

"I'm in touch with a couple guys (on Duluth), like Hunter Anderson. (I) played with him at Shattuck and in Lincoln before Duluth, (he's) one of my best friends there."

Daniel spent five years at Shattuck St. Mary's, beginning in 14U, but really took off once he reached the 18U team. In his two seasons with the main squad, he put up 146 points in 110 games, and was also over a point per game during PHC (Prep Hockey Conference) play as well.

Schlaine's fantastic play took him to Lincoln to play in the USHL, but he didn't leave Minnesota for long.

Freshman on Superior

"Just excited, honestly, to go back, and to play against those guys." Daniel Schlaine Wednesday

Schlaine committed to Scott Sandelin and the Bulldogs and played his Freshman season on the banks of the Great Lakes. In 37 games played, he found the back of the net five times and tallied 10 total points, with 54 shots and taking 209 faceoffs.

In two games against Arizona State, he scored in each contest, his only multi-goal series of the year. The teams split the two games, with the Bulldogs winning the first 3-1, before the Sun Devils matched it with a 6-3 win in game two.

"Getting more experience under my belt, and getting comfortable with guys that I'm playing against, and figuring out their strengths and weaknesses." Schlaine adjusting to NCHC this year

Return Back to Duluth

"I was excited to play against ASU (last year), just because my brother was there the year before. And then knowing Greg (Powers), what he's done for my brother, I was excited to play against them, and now it's kind of like roles flipped, so same excitement to go back (to Duluth) and play against those guys." Daniel Schlaine

After transferring to Arizona State in the offseason, Schlaine has been off to a much improved start to his Sophomore season, with four goals and seven points in 10 games, including a six-game point streak to open the season. He sits tied for second on the team in total points with Ben Murthersbaugh, and behind only Jack Beck and Jonas Woo (9).

Any assistance he can provide to the Sun Devil defensemen will surely be taken advantage of, with Minnesota Duluth sporting a gaudy top line that includes the defending Hobey Baker Award winner, Max Plante.