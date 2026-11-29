The regular season has wrapped up in 2026, and there aren't many teams playing better than Arizona State at this point in the season.

The #9 Sun Devils have won nine matches in a row and have had just one loss since Sept. 27, winning 16 of 17 in that span. That streak includes six wins against then-ranked opponents, two separate seven-match win streaks, a 20-of-21 set win streak, and plenty more impressive numbers.

Before we fully look ahead to the NCAA tournament, which bracket comes out tonight at 4 pm MST, let's turn back one last time to see how Arizona State finished the regular season.

Wednesday vs Kansas State, W 3-1

The penultimate game of the regular season brought an irregularity before the game even tipped off: the first Wednesday contest of the season for the Sun Devils. Between that and Thanksgiving being the next day, either one could have contributed to a slow start at home; ASU trailed by as many as four within the first 12 points of the match, but battled back to make it a real contest. In the end, Arizona State dropped the first set, 25-23, to the Wildcats.

A much better start to set two put the Sun Devils in a good spot early, leading by five at one point in the match, but Kansas State fought hard, winning five of six points and actually getting set point because of that, but Arizona State earned it in the tiebreaker soon after, 26-24.

Set three was more of what we've come to expect from this Sun Devil team, as it was a dominant effort that was powered by a 13-2 run and gave them a little exhale, securing it 25-11. Kansas State continued to push the top-10-ranked Sun Devils early in the 4th set, taking an early four-point lead, but Arizona State won five points in a row multiple times to finish up with a 25-19 victory and win in four sets at home. Noemie Glover and Una Vajagic combined for 29 kills and led the team as usual in the victory.

Friday, vs #16 Kansas, W 3-2

To close the book on the 2026 regular season, the Sun Devils were dealt a tough conference matchup against the Jayhawks, who pushed them to five sets earlier in the season in Lawrence, KS. Despite potentially hosting tournament games, Arizona State wanted to send the fans at Desert Financial Arena home happy.

A strong first set put them on that path to do just that, as they never trailed Kansas and won 25-18. The second set was a much different story, as the Jayhawks jumped out to an early lead, the Sun Devils matched, and then it was back and forth the rest of the way. From 8-7 on, neither team led by more than two points. At 24-22, Arizona State had set point, but surrendered three straight points and eventually the set itself, 27-25.

With the pivotal 3rd set on deck, JJ Van Niel inspired his group to find their mojo again, and they did just that, jumping out to a 16-8 lead and riding that to a 25-21 win. Then, it was Kansas' turn to re-find their game, and they did so in a big way, putting on an extremely impressive performance. They dominated Arizona State in a way that hasn't been seen in over a month, handing them their worst-set defeat since the Sun Devils' trip to Lawrence in October, 25-17.

In a thriller to end the regular season, it was a match fit for five sets. It was Kansas that rode that fourth-set momentum into the lead, but not by enough, as the rallying Sun Devils reeled off four straight points to close out the match, 15-12, and again prevail by a hair over the tricky Jayhawks.

It was a monster day for Noemie Glover, as she exploded for a season-high 31 kills, six more than any other match this season. Hitting at a 0.359 percentage, she topped the team in that category even with her 64 attempts, and only had eight errors. It was a stellar day for the Sun Devil superstar.

Now What?

The waiting game is all the Sun Devils can do now until tonight. Despite comfortably being in the tournament field, their seed, location, and opponent will all be up in the air until the official bracket is released. It will be announced and televised on ESPN at 4 pm MST. Projections have Arizona State at a 3 seed as of this morning.