Sun Devil volleyball just keeps impressing.

For the second time this season, Arizona State has rallied to a seven-match win streak. The two are separated by just one match: the loss on the road to BYU, totaling a 14-1 record in their last 15 and 23-4 overall.

The Sun Devils have continued to perform to the standard, regardless of whether it's home, away, or the opponent. Let's rewind the last three matches.

@Arizona, W 3-0

Riding a four-game win streak at the time, Arizona State faced a potential trap spot when traveling down to Tucson to take on rivals Arizona, who were struggling in the Big 12. That proved to be no worry, as the Sun Devils dominated their foes as they have so much of late. It was another match where they started well and rarely trailed. The Sun Devils allowed just two points while trailing, and five while tied, through the three sets of play, sweeping the Wildcats, 25-16, 25-22, and 25-16.

It was the usual suspects doing the job for ASU: Una Vajagic and Noemie Glover. It was a season-high 22 kills for Vajagic, with Glover's 19 right behind. The two have been an incredible duo of hitters for Arizona State, accounting for 59.6% of the team's kills this year, and 796 total kills this year, leading the Big 12 and ranking as one of the best 1-2 punches in the nation in both of those categories.

@ #17 TCU, W 3-0

It was a pivotal road weekend for Arizona State following that Territorial Cup victory, traveling to TCU and Baylor, both inside the top 20 nationally and in the top half of the Big 12 standings. After just one match over the last 12 days entering the set, there was no rust to see whatsoever.

Despite the sweep, it was a very tight match throughout. Arizona State got off to a good start, leading 15-10 at one point during set one, but the Horned Frogs fought back, going on a 10-3 run and taking what would be tied for their largest lead of the match, two points. From there, the Sun Devils would win eight of the next 12 points and win the first set, 26-24.

Over the next two sets, the two teams weren't able to escape each other, as neither led by more than three points for the rest of the way. Despite that, Arizona State was able to edge out TCU, 25-22, in both sets two and three to take the victory.

@ #20 Baylor, W 3-2

Entering the Saturday battle with the Bears, it would be hard to say any team was hotter than the Sun Devils. Having won six straight matches and dropping just one set during that stretch, they were riding about as high as a team can go into the third-to-last match of the regular season.

That feeling continued, as through two sets, it was 2-0 Arizona State. A blowout first set, 25-11, had many thinking another sweep was on the horizon, but set two was much closer. Arizona State even trailed late, 17-19, but rallied to win, 25-22. That's where the uphill battle began for the Bears.

Not ready to go down without a fight at home, Baylor rallied to topple the Sun Devils in back-to-back sets after they had dropped just one in the last 21 they played. Set three was a rarity for ASU, where it was the Sun Devils that played just one point from the lead, falling 25-19. The 4th set began promising for Arizona State, leading by as many as six midway through, but collapsed toward the end. Baylor finished on a 15-6 run to steal it and force a decisive fifth set.

It was Arizona State's fourth venture into a deciding set on the year, and first since Oct.18 against Kansas. As expected, it was a real battle and tied 9-9 late, before the Sun Devils retook control and escaped Waco, TX, with a 15-12 set win and match victory. Vajagic (21) and Glover (17) combined for 2/3rds of the team's kills, once again powering the #8 Sun Devils to a ranked win.

Finishing up the regular season

Just two more matches remain for Arizona State, both at home in Desert Financial Arena against Kansas State, and then they conclude Big 12 play against Kansas for Senior Night. They'll face the Wildcats Wednesday at 7 pm MST, and the Jayhawks on Friday at 7 pm MST. Both will be streaming on ESPN+.

The Sun Devils still have an outside shot at their third straight Big 12 regular-season title, as BYU dropped their first conference match on Nov. 12 to Baylor. The Cougars play @ UCF, and then at home against TCU. At 15-1 in conference compared to the Sun Devils 14-2, it would likely take BYU dropping both matches for Arizona State to overtake them completely, but could clinch a share of the title with two wins and a BYU loss.

Regardless of a Big 12 title in hand, the Sun Devils are comfortably in the NCAA tournament field, projected as a #2 or #3 seed overall. Selection Sunday is on Nov. 29, when Arizona State will officially find out their path toward an NCAA title.