No. 12 Arizona State Volleyball Sweeps No. 8 Stanford, Second Top Ten Victory in 10-Game Stretch

Deja Vu? Nope, you read that right. Arizona State volleyball has knocked off a top-ten opponent once again. This time: the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal.

A three-set sweep over their former PAC-12 foe gave the Devils their second top-ten win of the year, along with their second ranked win in six days (#24 Oregon, Sept. 11)

ASU won 25-19, 25-21, 26-24 to take their first matchup of the San Luis Obispo Classic at California's Cal Poly.

Time To Kill

After a poor start to their last non-conference event, falling to unranked UC Davis in the opening match of ASU's Snyder-Park Classic, the Devils made sure to come out firing this time around.

Three different Sun Devils recorded 14 or more kills: Outside hitter Una Vajagic, outside hitter Aniya Clinton and opposite-side hitter Noemie Glover.

Glover, the 2025 Big 12 Player of the Year, moved up to 126 kills for the year, leading ASU in the category. Vajagic follows close behind with 124.

The biggest game changer, however, might've been Clinton, providing a more well-arounded attack.

Glover had a stellar 19 kills against UC Davis, but the rest of the attack was a step behind in the 3-1 loss to the Aggies.

ASU would finish off the night with 22 team kills in set three alone, dominating at the net to put the match away.

Vajagic Magic

It was a complete team effort for the Sun Devils in California, but if you had to pick an MVP of the match, it would likely be Una Vajagic.

The Serbian junior was a jack of all trades, recording double-digit kills and digs, one service ace, a clean sheet in receiving and even one assist.

Vajagic was responsible for 17 of ASU's 64 points, leading the team in the category. In their 10 games, she is in the top three on the team for both kills and digs, showing off her versatility.

She made her way to Tempe this summer after two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers. While the sample size is small, Vajagic's talent appears to be a key to ASU's success on the hardwood.

Building A Resume

ASU will wrap up their non-conference schedule with a Saturday matchup against Cal Poly, capping off what has been an impressive first month against unfamiliar faces.

The Sun Devils took victories against No. 2 Texas, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 24 Oregon and now No. 8 Stanford.

For reference, Arizona State had eight ranked wins in the entire 2025 season, which set a record for the program.

ASU is now already half way to that mark, with a chance to pass it, depending on the rest of the conference.

This statistic is symbolic of how JJ Van Niel has elevated the volleyball program since he took over in 2023. Coming off back-to-back conference titles, ASU volleyball's name now holds more weight, scheduling a harder non-conference schedule and getting invited to big-name multi-team events, such as the Jeep AVCA First Serve and State Farm Volleyball Showcase.

With non-conference in the rear view mirror, will it be a cakewalk to conference title No. 3?

There is plenty of work left to be done. The Big 12 currently holds several ranked teams: No. 24 BYU, No. 22 Kansas, No. 18 Baylor, No. 17 Colorado and No. 13 TCU.

Before conference play even arrives, Cal Poly is no easy out either. The Mustangs receiving Top 25 votes in the most recent AVCA Rankings.

Will ASU keep the momentum rolling in California? The Sun Devils and Cal Poly are set for a 7:00 p.m. MST match on Friday, Sept. 18.