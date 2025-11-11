ASU Volleyball Coach Discusses the Current State of the Program
TEMPE -- The Arizona State volleyball program is currently ranked inside of the top 10 in the nation and are in a position to win the Big 12 - much of that is due to head coach JJ Van Niel.
The head coach spoke with media on Monday afternoon ahead of a massive week for the team - discussing the state of the program, the process behind his hiring, and more.
Below is a partial transcript of Van Niel's exchange with media.
On Performance of Team
"Yeah, it's just a testament to what we've been doing since I walked in the door. I think we've got a lot of special players doing really special things. So yeah, we love the fan support. We want to continue to get more fans out there. For sure, they won this Thursday against Arizona, but yeah, all the recognition is great for them. To be honest, I don't pay attention rankings, but as most coaches probably don't, but I think testaments how hard these kids been working and put a good product out there."
On Support System at ASU
Yeah, it's been really fun since I walked in the door. You know, I think the culture here with our head coaches is awesome. We have a coach thread, and coaches reach out all the time, bounce ideas off each other. I've gone to lots of practices, like watching other coaches in their spaces, but, I mean, I remember the first day I got here, you know, Sheila came down. Sheila and Graham (Rossini) were like the first two that I barely settled my office, and they were coming by to say, hi, anything you need.
And I think that's just kind of pushing the permeates here, and it's really special, because that's not what it's like everywhere. But I think, you know, be lonely being a head coach, and I think when you have a nice support group, it makes it really fun."
On Landing ASU Job
I think I was authentically me. And, you know, there's good and bad that comes with me, but I definitely sold the experience. You know, I have a pretty strong analytical background. I had a lot of experience at various levels, including the national team level, so part of it is the recommendations people gave about me."
"But I think probably what also came through was, like, I really wanted a job. I mean, there's a lot of people who didn't want to interview for it, you know, and I had people tell me that's not a good job. Like now, I think you guys are wrong. I think it is a good job."
