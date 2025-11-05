Elite 2027 CB Shows Interest in Arizona State Football Program
Arizona State is still focusing on the 2026 recruiting trail, but as the cycle continues to wind down and Early National Signing Day approaches, head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff are shifting their attention towards the 2027 cycle.
The Sun Devils haven't landed a commit in their 2027 class, but they are in good standing with multiple prospects, including one of the top cornerbacks in the entire country, who recently named Arizona State to his final five schools.
Which 2027 CB Named the Sun Devils in his Final Five?
On Nov. 4, JuJu Johnson, a four-star cornerback from Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, California, announced his final five schools, listing Arizona State alongside Nebraska, Miami, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
Johnson is one of the best players in the entire country, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 36 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 5 cornerback, and the No. 3 prospect out of California.
While the Sun Devils have made his top five, they still face an uphill battle to land him. According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, Miami, Nebraska, and Oklahoma are the "three frontrunners" to win his recruitment.
Johnson has taken two unofficial visits to Lincoln since June, and reportedly plans to travel to Norman for a visit with the Sooners before the end of the 2025 season. Arizona State hasn't yet set a visit date, but with them being named in his top five, that could change soon.
As of today, the Cornhuskers have the highest odds to secure Johnson's commitment, with Rivals' recruiting prediction machine giving them a 57.7% chance to do so. While Arizona State appears to be trailing behind, the good news is there's likely still plenty of time for them to make up ground.
The Sun Devils are expected to lose a lot of cornerback talent over the next two seasons with the departure of Keith Abney II, Rodney Bimage Jr., and others, so landing Johnson would be an excellent start to the 2027 cycle for Dillingham and Arizona State.
Regardless of their current standing, being named in Johnson's top five at least gives the Sun Devils a fighter's chance at getting the four-star cornerback. It will be interesting to see how Arizona State moves forward with his recruitment, and if Johnson is on campus in Tempe in the near future.
