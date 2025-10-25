All Sun Devils

Elite 2027 Wide Receiver Names Arizona State in His Top 10

One of the best wide receivers in the 2027 cycle named the Sun Devils in his top 10 schools.

Max Dorsey

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Arizona State is still looking to add talent to its 2026 recruiting class, but as the cycle continues to wind down, head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have turned their focus to the 2027 recruiting class.

The Sun Devils have been pursuing numerous prospects in the 2027 cycle, and one of the top wide receivers in the country recently named Arizona State one of his top ten schools.

Which 2027 WR Named the Sun Devils in His Top 10?

On October 24, Osani Gayles, a four-star wide receiver from Tracy, California, who plays his high school football at IMG Academy in Clearwater, Florida, named Arizona State in his top 10 schools.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett announced Gayles' top 10 on X, and the young wide receiver listed the Sun Devils alongside Oregon, Washington, Miami, USC, Alabama, Tennessee, Stanford, Notre Dame, and Florida State.

Adding a player of Gayles' talent would be a fantastic start to the 2027 recruiting cycle for Dillingham and company. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 52 overall player in the class, the No. 9 wide receiver prospect, and the No. 5 player from Florida.

While being put in Gayles' top 10 is a good sign for Arizona State, the Sun Devils are behind five other schools. The 5'11", 185-pound wideout spoke with Fawcett about his top ten and explained that USC, Oregon, Washington, Alabama, and Miami have been pursuing him the most. However, he did note that he's still open to all ten programs he named.

  • “As of right now, I’ve been having good talks and probably the most communication with USC, Oregon, Washington, Miami, and Alabama but am still open to everything," Gayles told Fawcett.

It's going to be an uphill battle for Arizona State to try and pry Gayles away from some of the best college football programs in the entire country, but it's evident that the Sun Devils have made a good enough impression on him to still be in the running to land him.

As good a recruiter as Dillingham has proven to be, he's never landed a high school prospect as good as Gayles, even during his time with Florida State and Oregon.

While Arizona State may not land him, being put in Gayles' top 10 shows that Dillingham has put the Sun Devils on the map as one of the most exciting programs in the country, and there's a strong chance that the 2027 class is his best one yet at Arizona State.

