Breaking Down Kenny Dillingham’s Press Conference Highlights
Below is a partial transcript from Monday's press conference
On Conversations About Future With Sam Leavitt
“He’s got to get surgery. He's got to take care of himself. I'll probably give him a couple weeks. And, you know, let him get through this. We're not in a rush. No, I want him to make the best decision for him in terms of whether you need to go pro or not. And you know what him and his team believe are the best decision for him? You know, that's why I do this. So, you know, give them some time to get healthy and get surgery done with and get back around the team and and get his head, you know, back in a good direction of progress…”
On Justin Wodtly's Performance vs Iowa State
Yeah, Wodtly played great. That could have been his best games at Sun Devil, like looking back, we put it. We ended up putting a game ball after I watched the table on Saturday night and Sunday morning, I put it. We put a game ball in his locker, because I was a guy that, after I watched it, I felt like deserved a game ball, so I made sure we put one in his locker, because he played probably his best game. Could be his best games at Sun Devil.
On Last Week’s Mindset
“Yeah, I told the guys, if you're not ready to do whatever it takes to get a win, if you're not ready to get into a dog fight, it's going to be 60 minutes, and the team that lasts the longest is going to win, and we're going to run the football, we're going to stop the run, and it's going to get ugly. And if you're not ready to be in that type of game, just stay here. Rest up, and we'll be good to go. And I wanted guys to be there that were ready for that style of game, because that's what I thought it was going to take in order to win.”
On C.J. Fite
“Yeah, he's so much more confident like he speaks. When CJ got here, he didn't speak. He just worked out, put up 550 go out about his way. Now he leads, he speaks, he jokes around, he goes to events in the community. He's really comfortable here, and it's really cool to see a kid that, like, was shy, you know, was from, you know, east Texas, and now he's in a big city, and now he's comfortable here and embracing it, and he's one of the leaders of our football team. He's really grown up as a person here, and I think that's really cool to see him do that. I mean, he gets fiery on the field…”
