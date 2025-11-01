Arizona State Extends Offer To Utah State JUCO Commit
Arizona State's 2026 class is in a solid spot. The Sun Devils have 18 commits and a top-five class in the Big 12. However, head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff are still looking to add talent late in the cycle.
One way to do so is by targeting junior college (JUCO) prospects, and the Sun Devils recently offered one of the best JUCO recruits in the country, who is currently committed to Utah State.
Can Arizona State Flip a JUCO Utah State Commit?
On October 30, the Sun Devils extended an offer to Archie Chambers, a three-star JUCO linebacker who plays at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and is from New Orleans, Louisiana. Chambers announced on X that his Arizona State offer came after a conversation with linebacker coach A.J. Cooper.
"After A great Conversation with [A.J. Cooper], I Am Beyond Blessed to Have Received An Offer From Arizona State Sun Devils," Chambers wrote.
Chambers has been committed to Utah State since July 8, but his recruitment has gained momentum in recent weeks. He has received a wide variety of Group of Six offers since the start of September, and has recently been offered by two Power Four Schools: Mississippi State and now Arizona State.
Chambers is one of the top JUCO prospects in the entire country. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 39 overall JUCO player, the No. 1 linebacker prospect, and the No. 15 JUCO recruit from Louisiana.
He's had a terrific 2025 season at Copiah-Lincoln, racking up 61 total tackles, 4.5 TFLS, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. He’s effective in coverage and downhill stopping the run, making him an intriguing linebacker prospect for the Sun Devils.
Arizona State currently has two linebackers committed in their 2026 class, and adding a player like Chambers, who could come in and make an immediate impact for the Sun Devils' defense, would be a big-time addition for the program.
Chambers' recruitment appears to be just heating up, and Arizona State will undoubtedly face competition from other Power Four programs to land him. However, the Sun Devils are arguably his best current offer, and Dillingham and his staff should make a push to land him as soon as possible.
