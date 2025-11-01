Arizona State Extends Offer To Utah State JUCO Commit

#AGTG After A great Conversation with @CoachCoop84 I Am Beyond Blessed to Have Received An Offer From Arizona State Sun Devils.@V1Archie @coachgordon1 @JUCOFFrenzy @JuCoFootballACE @AllenTrieu @BrandonHuffman @CoLinFootball @ASUFootball @ArizonaState247 pic.twitter.com/TEIlVBqefl