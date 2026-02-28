Sun Devils Targeting Blue-Chip 2028 EDGE

Throughout the college football offseason, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been making a lot of noise on the high school recruiting trail as the Sun Devils continue to compete for some of the nation’s top prospects.

While Arizona State is primarily focused on the 2027 cycle, the Sun Devils are also actively targeting several talented 2028 prospects, including recently extending an offer to a four-star EDGE from California.

Arizona State Extends Offer to 4-Star 2028 EDGE

On Feb. 24, Arizona State extended an offer to Elijah Tuua, a four-star EDGE in the 2028 class from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. He announced the offer on X and thanked Dillingham and defensive line coach Vince Amey for the opportunity.

“Extremely blessed to receive an Offer from [Arizona State Football],” Tuua wrote. “Thank you Coach [Kenny Dillingham] and Coach [Vince Amey], for this opportunity. Forks Up!”

Arizona State is the 10th Division I program to offer Tuua, joining Arizona, Cal, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State, and Sacramento State.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Tuua played his sophomore season at Folsom High School in Folsom, California, before making the move to St. John Bosco. He’s coming off a strong 2025 campaign, recording 29 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

He would be a welcome addition to the Sun Devils’ 2028 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 98 overall player nationally, the No. 12 EDGE, and the No. 6 prospect in the state of California.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Arizona State’s offer comes relatively early in his process, a few schools are already making progress with Tuua. In a recent interview with Rivals’ Adam Gorney, the four-star EDGE highlighted Michigan and Notre Dame as the two programs that stand out to him most.

The good news for the Sun Devils is that Tuua still hasn’t received offers from the Wolverines or the Fighting Irish, giving Arizona State plenty of time to make up ground in his recruitment.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, Tuua hasn’t scheduled any spring visits, but Dillingham and company should aim to get him on campus in Tempe at some point this offseason.

It’s very early in Tuua’s process, and he’s unlikely to make a decision any time soon. Still, if the Sun Devils can make a strong early impression on him and continue making progress in his recruitment, Arizona State should emerge as a serious contender for one of the top overall prospects in the 2028 class.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .