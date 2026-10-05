Arizona State Stunt Team Member Arrested For 'Interfering' With Tempe Police

Last week, a video hit the internet and quickly became viral of a 21-year-old Arizona State Stunt Team member being arrested on Tempe's Mill Avenue in late July.

Two months later, the incident is still affecting the Arizona State student. Here is everything to know:

Video Of Incident

In the early morning hours of July 19, Arizona State senior Eryn Bonner was on Tempe's Mill Avenue, known for bars and late-night drinking venues.

Outside of the Mill Avenue bar, "C.A.S.A.", two men are seen on camera starting a fight with one another. Tempe police officers quickly made their way on bikes to the scene and arrested the two men.

WATCH: Newly released police video shows an Arizona State cheerleader shoved to the ground and pinned against a police bicycle as officers arrest her during a confrontation in Tempe.



"Let him go! Let him go!" Eryn Bonner screams as officers arrest two men who were with her.… pic.twitter.com/rBfJcPpHxH — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2026

In the midst of the two arrests, Bonner appeared on camera at the scene and started to interfere with the arrests.

“Let him go, let him go,” Bonner can be heard saying during her involvement.

Officers told Bonner to get back, but she proceeded to engage. Bonner continued to try and interfere with the arrests, grabbing at the officers before, eventually, an officer shoved her away.

A Tempe Police report states that Bonner then got back up and "aggressively approached" the officers once again. Officers then tried to arrest Bonner as well, as she begans swinging her arms violently and cursing.

The report goes on to say the officer tripped over and fell on Bonner while attempting to arrest her. Bonner then allegedly struck the officer five or six times in the face. The officer then hit Bonner in the face to make her stop, the report claims, before she was officially arrested.

Two Months Later

The main reason this incident came back into media circulation is due to Maricopa County Attorney Office's recent charges to Bonner as of late September.

MCAO originally declined to press charges in late summer. That changed last week, as Bonner is now being charged with Disorderly Conduct and Hindering/Interfering with Police, according to a report from ABC15 Arizona.

Benjamin Taylor, Bonner’s attorney, sent out the following statement after the charges were announced:

"We are extremely disappointed by the City’s decision to move forward with criminal charges against Ms. Bonner. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office previously reviewed the evidence and declined to pursue felony charges, finding no reasonable likelihood of conviction. Now, more than two months later, the City of Tempe has chosen to revive this case against an Arizona State University stunt team member who suffered injuries and emotional trauma from this incident.

“Equally concerning is the fact that the Internal Affairs investigation remains under the direction of a sergeant who was previously suspended in a use-of-force case, despite repeated requests for an independent review. Ms. Bonner deserves fairness, transparency, and accountability, and we remain committed to fighting these charges and protecting her rights.”

Bonner has pleaded not guilty, and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 4, 2026.

ASU's Statement:

With ASU Stunt Team being a university club, rather than an athletic program, ASU Athletics has not been approached for comment.

The Stunt Team itself, along with the ASU Student Organization and Leadership Office, has been approached for comment. This article will be updated with any new information or comments from the respective groups.