What Potential Victory Means For Arizona State Moving Forward
TEMPE -- Arizona State is seeking to turn the tables of a Big 12 conference that has been described as wide-open despite a convincing finish to the 2024 season that should have placed the program as clear favorites to repeat as champions heading into the new year.
The Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham did experience a slip-up in pursuit of the elusive second conference title in as many seasons as members, with a week two defeat at the hands of Mississippi State - the setback has shaken the fanbase to an extent, along with the belief that believers from the outside had heading into the year.
Much can be atoned for with a road victory over Baylor to open the second year in the Big 12 - especially with the confirmed absences of star safety Xavion Alford and starting slot receiver Jalen Moss in mind.
Arizona State on SI names the major factors that are at stake in Saturday's game - both present and potential future ramifications.
What a Win Means for ASU
- Sam Leavitt likely regains confidence and his stride fully after beginning the process last Saturday against Texas State. A Sun Devil victory is very likely going to be in large part due to Leavitt outdueling Baylor's Sawyer Robertson.
- A victory likely paints the Sun Devils as early favorites to return to the Big 12 title game alongside the winner of the Texas Tech-Utah showdown earlier in the day. The stretch of TCU and the two aforementioned squads isn't a simple task, but the margin for error will be larger with a win.
- A victory likely puts Arizona State in a position to be ranked in the top 25 once again after falling out following the week two loss. The re-entrance wouldn't be a guarantee, but it should be fairly likely.
- A win sets the stage for a massive Friday night battle with TCU that was previously mentioned - the Horned Frogs open conference play next week after facing SMU today.
