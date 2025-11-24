Previewing the Arizona State–Texas Matchup in Maui
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1) are set to enter the opening round of the annual Maui Invitational tournament on Monday night against the Texas Longhorns (4-1) in another major test against power five competiton ahead of Big 12 play.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a come-from-behind win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Thursday night, while Texas has won four consecutive games against lighter competition following a season-opening loss to Duke.
Arizona State on SI previews the game below.
Broadcast Details
WHO: Arizona State vs. Texas
WHEN: 9:30 P.M. MST
WHERE: Lahaina Civic Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
TV NETWORK: ESPN2
Sean Miller, Hurley Reunite
This will be the first time that the two former rivals square off since the 2020-21 season - Miller got the pair of victories before the University of Arizona fired him following the season.
Miller typically had his way against Hurley in the head-to-head matchups, as Arizona was routinely a more talented team during those years.
It will be fascinating to see how this game unfolds and what the pair of rivals has to say about one another following the game.
Texas Player to Watch: C Matas Vokietaitis
The sophomore center out of Lithuania has been an incredible addition to the Texas roster this season after originally standing out as a freshman at FAU.
Vokietaitis has attempted 41 free throws over the first five games, while also being efficient from the floor and securing seven blocks during the stretch.
ASU center Massamba Diop will have another challenging matchup in what will test the freshman's aptitude to adjust once again.
Prediction: Arizona State Win
The stars aren't necessarily aligning for a Sun Devil win, as ESPN's FPI gifts Texas an 86.5% chance to come out with a win.
However, the first five games should serve as a sign that Arizona State is better than many expected them to be, that Hurley's roster is fighting for him, and that the offense is exponentially better compared to last season - even with a purported decrease in talent on paper.
Expect PG Moe Odum and SG Bryce Ford to continue their sharpshooting ways. Santiago Trouet is a player to watch as well, as the San Diego transfer has yet to gain footing in his transition to the high-major level.
Anthony "Pig" Johnson will ultimately be a difference maker in this game, as his microwave scoring and relentless defensive pressure are always conspicuous.
