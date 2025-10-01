Prince Dorbah Discusses Massive Week vs TCU, Pass Rush, More
TEMPE -- Arizona State edge rusher Prince Dorbah is coming off a career game, as he totaled three sacks and a consequential strip sack fumble that resulted in the Sun Devils moving to 4-1 on the season.
The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice as an encore - as the team heads into an off week.
To watch the availability in its entirety, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of the talk between Dorbah and media.
On Journey With Arizona State
"I would say, require a lot of patience, especially what I've been through, you know, I got here. I mean, I thought I got here. I was having a good season, and I had a little injury, and then came back again. I felt like I was having one of my best years last year, before I got hurt and had to sit out, came back. So, you know, just battling through injuries and going when the time will come on..."
On Pass Rush Stepping Up
"I mean, sure, you know, you know, they say, man, if you can get pressure on four down front, you don't have a really good defense, especially up front. So just being over for us, you know, being over for our coach to be able to trust us to go rush by having the car pressures, you know, it gives our back end a lot of help, you know. And that helps us up up front, because, you know, they have to do a lot of covering, and for us to be able to get pressure before, man, just run our games extra at high level.
On Growth of Edge Group
"Coach really tries to make this place one of the most competitive environments. So everything we come to practice about the competition, who's trying to run the best rep, you know, do the best drills, who wants to get out there and actually get the rep. So it's just fun though, because from year one and now you can see a lot of dudes just gotten a lot better, a lot bigger, a lot faster, a lot stronger, and just seeing like pass rusher, though, coach Reynolds make a competitive pass rush environment. So every time we go out there, just trying to win their rep, because if you lose, you know, we don't pick on you. So it's just fun to see the growth from year one to year three."
On DL Coach Diron Reynolds
"I mean, man, it's not a day, man. He's helped my game and my growth, you know, just understanding the game and just being a smart football player, not just football player, you know. So just, I mean, what he's done for me, you know, he's not a day bro, like, I understand the game a lot more. I feel like the game is slowing down a lot more for me. And I just have a much move that I always know that I can go to rely on, just because the way we practice and grab out our day. So, I mean, he's helped me a lot, and I'm glad he's here."
On Challenges Utah Presents
I mean, great quarterback back there, great run back back there, and the o-line. Two are probably going to get draft in the first round. So just seeing, I mean, the way they played, it's Utah, they're always involved and played really hard. So we just have to really put a hard game, because they're going to come out here really loud environment."
On Valuing Remaining Time at ASU
"I'm blessed. I'm grateful, thankful. Man, this is the last year I get to play football at this university. So I'm just trying to take it day by day, you know, step by step, and just enjoy it. Because some of these dudes that probably won't get to play football ever again, some of these coaches I probably never get to see ever again, so, you know, just kind of just taking it day by day, enjoying it, and just maximizing my opportunity. Because I'm really blessed."
