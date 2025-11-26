Jeff Sims Breaks Down Key Rivalry Week Topics
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are entering the final game of the 2025 regular season this Friday against their bitter rival in the Arizona Wildcats.
The program is seeking to reach double digit victory territory for the second consecutive season after not achieving the feat since the 2014 season prior to last season.
Starting quarterback Jeff Sims touched upon several key topics surrounding the upcoming game in front of the home crowd at Mountain America Stadium following Tuesday's practice.
On Arizona Rivalry
"Literally, that's, that's literally the biggest thing I know about this driver is pure hate, and they're good teams, so we're gonna have to go out there and put our best foot forward."
The oldest trophy-based rivalry in college football is frequently tabbed as one of the most intense in the entire sport - sometimes in the sports world at-large.
On Arizona's Secondary
"Very disciplined, you know, they look they look like they play together. You know, they've been on the four game, three game win streak."
The Wildcats roster a trio of exceptional players in the secondary - Jay'Vion Cole, Dalton Johnson, and Trayden Stukes have combined for 14 pass breakups and 10 interceptions this season. This doesn't even account for Ayden Garnes, Michael Dansby, and Genesis Smith - who have combined to break 22 passes up this campaign.
Perhaps what makes this even more impressive is the fact that Arizona has contained Kansas' Jalon Daniels, Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson in three consecutive games. Sims will undoubtedly be tested this week by an opportunistic back-line of the Arizona defense.
On Derek Eusebio
"Just, I know one thing I know about Derek, is he a man of God. So just keeping faith and just keeping his head down and working, coming to work every day, and you can set it to stand up, you know, everybody, nobody's surprised. On our team with Derek, he shows us work every day. He's reliable."
Eusebio has emerged in recent weeks as a legitimate building block moving forward for Kenny Dillingham and staff. The sophomore began his career in Tempe as a walk-on before earning a scholarship. The Texas native has made the most of these developments, as he has made game-winning impacts on three unique games during the 2025 campaign.
It will be fascinating to see if the 5'9" playmaker secures a touchdown in his third consecutive game after securing his first career score in the Territorial Cup win last season.
