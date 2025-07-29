Arizona State Defensive Players Named to Shrine Bowl Watch List
The 2025 season is right around the corner for the Arizona State football program, and Kenny Dillingham should feel phenomenal about the shape of his roster as a whole, as should DC Brian Ward with his defense.
The Arizona State defense has been validated from a talent perspective - what happened on Monday morning simply was icing on the cake.
Nine Arizona State defensive players were named to the 'East-West Shrine Bowl 1000' - a list of 1,000 NFL draft eligible prospects that could participate in January's Shrine Bowl.
More background on the East-West Shrine Bowl:
"The East-West Shrine Bowl brings together the best college football players, providing them a platform to showcase their talents before NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams."
"For more than 100 years, this game has served as a launching pad for some of football’s most iconic athletes, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, and John Elway, alongside today’s rising stars like Brock Purdy, Zay Flowers, and Isiah Pacheco."
The players that were named to the watch list:
- Keith Abney II
- Xavion Alford
- Prince Dorbah
- Keyshaun Elliott
- C.J. Fite
- Elijah O'Neal
- Javan Robinson
- Myles "Ghost" Rowser
- Clayton Smith
Abney is a fast-rising prospect amongst scouting circles after breaking out in his first full season as a starting CB last season, while Robinson broke out in his first season in Tempe after transferring from Washington State.
O'Neal, Smith, and Dorbah form an experienced, talented trio of edge rushers that should be able to get to opposing quarterbacks on a more consistent basis compared to last season.
Elliott is the leader of the middle of the Sun Devil defense and will surely draw interest from NFL teams due to the solid floor that he provides.
Alford and Rowser make up a safety duo that can truly do it all - from creating turnovers to providing run support.
Last but certainly not least - Fite is an absolute game-changer and could have the highest ceiling of anyone on the Arizona State roster when talking in NFL draft terms.
The first opportunity to see the potential future NFL players is on August 30 against Northern Arizona - a tune-up of sorts before facing off against SEC competition in Mississippi State.
