All Sun Devils

Arizona State Defensive Players Named to Shrine Bowl Watch List

The Sun Devil defense could see numerous players reach the NFL in the future.

Kevin Hicks

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and defensive back Myles Rowser (4) and defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and defensive back Myles Rowser (4) and defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in action during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 season is right around the corner for the Arizona State football program, and Kenny Dillingham should feel phenomenal about the shape of his roster as a whole, as should DC Brian Ward with his defense.

The Arizona State defense has been validated from a talent perspective - what happened on Monday morning simply was icing on the cake.

Nine Arizona State defensive players were named to the 'East-West Shrine Bowl 1000' - a list of 1,000 NFL draft eligible prospects that could participate in January's Shrine Bowl.

More background on the East-West Shrine Bowl:

"The East-West Shrine Bowl brings together the best college football players, providing them a platform to showcase their talents before NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams."

"For more than 100 years, this game has served as a launching pad for some of football’s most iconic athletes, including Tom BradyWalter Payton, and John Elway, alongside today’s rising stars like Brock PurdyZay Flowers, and Isiah Pacheco."

The players that were named to the watch list:

  • Keith Abney II
  • Xavion Alford
  • Prince Dorbah
  • Keyshaun Elliott
  • C.J. Fite
  • Elijah O'Neal
  • Javan Robinson
  • Myles "Ghost" Rowser
  • Clayton Smith

Abney is a fast-rising prospect amongst scouting circles after breaking out in his first full season as a starting CB last season, while Robinson broke out in his first season in Tempe after transferring from Washington State.

O'Neal, Smith, and Dorbah form an experienced, talented trio of edge rushers that should be able to get to opposing quarterbacks on a more consistent basis compared to last season.

Elliott is the leader of the middle of the Sun Devil defense and will surely draw interest from NFL teams due to the solid floor that he provides.

AS
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44), defensive back Shamari Simmons (7), and defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrate after a safety against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Alford and Rowser make up a safety duo that can truly do it all - from creating turnovers to providing run support.

Last but certainly not least - Fite is an absolute game-changer and could have the highest ceiling of anyone on the Arizona State roster when talking in NFL draft terms.

The first opportunity to see the potential future NFL players is on August 30 against Northern Arizona - a tune-up of sorts before facing off against SEC competition in Mississippi State.

Read more on Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano reflecting on Cam Skattebo's time with the program here, and on 2027 recruit Dane Weber discussing the interest the Sun Devils have shown him here.

Please let us know your thoughts on the extremely talented Arizona State defense when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.