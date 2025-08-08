Raleek Brown Continues to Make Mark in ASU Camp
The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the 2025 campaign with lofty goals - particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
While questions remain around pieces of the offense, including how the team would approach losing the loss of Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo.
Kenny Dillingham and running backs coach Shaun Aguano added Kanye Udoh via the transfer portal while also showing faith in Kyson Brown as the incumbent backup back.
Enter Raleek Brown - the true wild card of the offense.
Brown was a four star recruit in the class of 2022, opting to attend USC. His first season in Los Angeles yielded positive results - the second campaign did not. That resulted in Brown transferring to Tempe and flashing playmaking ability with 41 rushing yards in his lone appearance of last season against Kansas.
Brown is now fully healed from the hamstring injury suffered and has thoroughly impressed Dillingham in his battle for the starting role - the 35 year old spoke on the improvements the transfer has shown in the last several months.
"And you look at a guy like Raleek, and you look at, you know, maybe people's perception of him three years ago, two and a half years ago when he left his last place and showed up here versus who he is right now... Dude's gained 20 pounds, dude's one of the smartest kids on our team, dude's GPA is the highest it's ever been. He's early to everything... to see his growth as a person and have that effect as a player, that's why you coach."
All three backs have received roughly the same snap share during fall camp, with K. Brown being considered the front runner to begin the season as a starter, but there is little doubt that R. Brown has thoroughly impressed coaches to this point.
R. Brown has the potential to even be a feature back in some games - as his unique skillset could translate better against certain personnel.
The first opportunity to see how the backfield rotations are handled is in the regular season opener on August 30.
Read more on the football program - particularly the case for Sam Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and on if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the strides R Brown has made when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!