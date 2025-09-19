Ranking Arizona State’s First Four Conference Games by Difficulty Level
TEMPE -- Arizona State is set to begin its Big 12 title defense tomorrow afternoon against the Baylor Bears, which is leg one of one of the most challenging stretches of a conference schedule over the last two seasons.
Arizona State on SI ranks the next four games by level of difficulty in the matchup heading into the respective games.
4. TCU
This isn't an 'easy' matchup by any means - but it will still be a challenge.
Josh Hoover is one of the very best quarterbacks in the nation, while Bud Clark headlines a defense that has been better than expected to this point.
The short turnaround from Baylor to TCU will be challenging as well - it remains to be seen who will go into next week as a favorite.
3. Baylor
The challenges are at the forefront of this week. Road game. Big 12 opener. Potent Baylor offense. Backs against the wall after a loss to Mississippi State.
Sawyer Robertson, Michael Trigg, and other talented Baylor players will test the limits of the Arizona State defense - although the two most challenging games are at the top for good reason.
2. Texas Tech
Texas Tech has what is potentially the best team in the conference on paper.
The Red Raiders' defensive line will be a challenge to Arizona State, while Behren Morton has improved from last season. The Sun Devils being at home gifts them an advantage that puts the number one most challenging opponent in the right spot.
1. Utah
The Utes look the part of the best team in the Big 12 currently - they are incredibly talented in the trenches on both sides of the ball, with Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fanu being two of the very best tackles in the nation.
The Utes will also be hosting the game and now roster a massive upgrade at quarterback in Devon Dampier - who looks to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
