Ranking Top 5 Arizona State Football Games in 2025

TEMPE -- 2025 is winding down, as is the 2025 Arizona State football season.

The 8-4 Sun Devils are set to play in their final game of the season on December 31 against the Duke Blue Devils - until then, ASU on SI reflects on the five most exhilerating games that the program particpated in during the campaign.

5. September 20 @ Baylor

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) is pressured by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) as he throws the ball during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The 27-24 win over Baylor in what was the Big 12 opener set the tone for another season in which the Sun Devils would contend for a conference title.

This performance was an uneven one, as Sam Leavitt was injured early in the game and didn't settle in until the fourth quarter of action, while WR Jordyn Tyson was at his least effective in this game.

A late defensive surge that was spearheaded by C.J. Fite, clutch plays made by Leavitt, and a game-winning field goal by Jesus Gomez capped off a successful game.

4. November 1 @ Iowa State

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Current starting QB Jeff Sims kept the Sun Devils' Big 12 title hopes alive with 228 rushing yards - including an 88-yard scamper that resulted in a score.

The 24-19 win didn't come seamlessly, but the resiliency of Dillingham's team showed out in full force in this rematch of the 2024 Big 12 title game.

3. September 26 vs. TCU

The Sun Devils followed up the emotional win over Baylor just days prior with a home battle against a red-hot TCU squad.

Arizona State went down 17-0 early in the game, eventually rallying late in the first half to cut the deficit to 17-14.

A second half that was marked by key plays from WR Jordyn Tyson and edge rusher Prince Dorbah set up another game-winning field goal by Gomez in the final two minutes of the game - the win was sealed by an interception from Martell Hughes.

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) comes up with an interception, sealing the win against TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma (82) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. October 18 vs. Texas Tech

The 26-22 win in the middle of the season is surely the defining victory of the season for the program, as they were the only team to finish a game within a 10 point margin of the Red Raiders - let alone securing the victory.

The Sun Devils controlled the line of scrimmage for the vast majority of the game, taking a 19-7 lead into the middle parts of the fourth quarter. Botched punt coverages gifted Texas Tech two short fields - forcing Leavitt to put together a game-winning drive in the final two minutes of the game. Arizona State created the blueprint as to how to exploit the Red Raiders - it will be seen if that is the case in the upcoming bowl game against Oregon.

1. January 1: Peach Bowl vs. Texas

Very seldom do losses top lists like this, but it absolutely qualifies here.

Cam Skattebo's heroics. The Arizona State trenches waking up in the second half. Controversial calls by officials. Missed kicks in crunch time. This game had all of the makings of a classic football game, and the Sun Devils quite arguably played in the most memorable bowl game over the last two seasons.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) is tackled by Texas linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

