Arizona State Back in Outskirts of NCAA Tournament Conversation

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025-26 basketball season has been a product of twists, turns, and unfortunate events that have shaped where the team currently stands heading into the final six games of the regular season.

The Sun Devils currently stand at 13-12 with a 4-8 mark in the Big 12 to compliment the 9-4 output in non-conference play. While Arizona State has yet to fall under .500 this season, there have been numerous tests that have been thrown their way, and the final three weeks of the regular season will be no different.

Bobby Hurley's squad remains poised to compete in games that will hold real meaning despite the up-and-down nature of the campaign to this point - with an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season still at the front of mind.

While Arizona State's path to reaching that ultimate goal is slim, they do have a fighting chance going into the home stretch of the regular season - follow ASU's potential path to the tournament below.

Arizona State is Tournament Longshot, Still Have Opportunity to Rise

ESPN's Neil Paine has categorized the Sun Devils as a "longshot" to reach the tournament as of an update to the bubble watch on Sunday night.

Arizona State is currently grouped with Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Cincinnati - two teams that the former has already taken down, with another on the schedule for this Saturday. West Virginia (75-63 loss on January 21) and TCU (road game on February 24) seemingly have more work to do to build a tournament profile.

The good news for Arizona State?

There will be no shortage of chances to boost their résumé over the last six games, as five of their last six opponents boast NCAA NET rankings inside of the top 50 as of Monday morning.

The bad news?

This stretch is an absolute gauntlet, as most points of the Big 12 schedule are.

Arizona State begins the final three weeks of the regular season against Texas Tech on Tuesday night - the Red Raiders have defeated Duke, Arizona, and Houston this season, ranking inside of the top 20 in NET. They then hit the road to take on Baylor's high scoring guard duo in Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou, as well as TCU's physical/gritty team.

The Sun Devils close out the season with what should be a win (Utah), before taking on Kansas and Iowa State - a pair of national contenders - in the final two games. There will be ample opportunity for ASU to salvage their season, but nothing will come easy.

