EXCLUSIVE: Weston Nielsen Sets Newest Sun Devils Visit Date
The Arizona State Sun Devils have had an impressive 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed multiple talented recruits. This includes their top target at the quarterback position, which they landed. That prospect being Jake Fette. Fette is one of the best players at the QB position in the 2026 class. He currently plays at Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas, and he is one of the better players in the state. According to 247Sports Composite, the talented prospect is ranked 84th nationally, 8th at the QB position, and 12th in the state of Texas in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Sun Devils know what they are doing when it comes to recruiting the QB position, even when it comes to recruiting the class of 2027, where they have started to become one of the better recruiuting teams and have started rto sort through their offers. At the QB position, one of the players has started to become a priority. That player being Weston Nielsen. Nielsen is a very talented player from the state of Texas,a nd is one of the nation's top recruits. According to 247Sports, he is the 126th ranked player nationally, the 10th best QB in the class, and the 22nd best player in the state of Texas. He holds offers from many schools that have started to become real players for him at this time, but the Sun Devils are one of the top schools when it comes to recruiting him.
He has already visited the Sun Devils in the past, but that visit wasn't enough to pull the young prospect in the boat. However, it was more than enough for him to schedule a return visit during the season, where he has already scheduled a visit for a game. He detailed his visit plans with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I will be at Arizona State for the September 26th game against TCU. I can’t wait to get back up there," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the visit plans he has for his recruitment.
The Sun Devils will look to pick up a win over Nielsen's in-state program, which the Sun Devils will be the favorite in entering the game. Nielsen is looking at a possible decision by the end of the season, where he will make his decision between many schools, including the Sun Devils.
