Overlooking the 2027 QB Class for Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better teams in the nation, as they have one of the better recruiting scenes. They have been targeting the 2027 QB position heavily, as they are hopeful to hit another home run, after hitting a home run in the 2026 class with Jake Fette.
Here are some names to know as well as the full offer list according to 247Sports.
Dane Weber - Uncommitted
The talented QB from the state of California holds many offers, including the Sun Devils, which he has started to make a priority. The Sun Devils are one of his schools standing out at this time, as he is one of the many players at the position they have offered; however, it has been confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in the past that he is someone that Kenny Dillingham talks to. This can often be viewed as someone who is a primary target if the head football coach is in your recruitment.
He provided the latest in his recruitment, but had great things to say about the Sun Devils.
"Latest recruiting updates from Arizona State are that I’m definitely feeling the love from Tempe, since the June 15th date. I’ve heard from a multitude of coaches and have received graphics, hype videos, etc, all in all showing a bunch of love."
Weston Nielsen - Uncommitted
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better teams in this recruitment. They have been targeting one of the top-10 programs in the nation, and he has been showing love back to the Sun Devils. This is a similar situation, as he also talks with Coach Dillingham as well. The Sun Devils were named as someone who contacts him the most.
"I am not ready to put out a list of my top schools, but I will say that ASU, TCU, Oregon, Florida, and A&M communicate the most. I hope to be ready to commit at the end of the season."
Kael Snyder - Uncommitted
Snyder is one to watch, as he is an in-state prospect. The talented prospect is one of the better players in the nation at the position, which is what has helped him earn as many offers as he has. He will be one of the top priorities when it is all said and done, but the Sun Devils will likely push hard.
The full list is below.
• Weston Nielsen
• Brady Edmunds (Ohio State)
• Sione Kaho
• Trebt Seaborn
• Kamden Lopati
• Dane Weber
• Daniel Mielke
• Chance Thomas
• Kael Snyder
• Bradley Cassier
• Tre Williams
• Brody Rudnicki
