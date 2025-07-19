Jake Fette Named Top 10 Quarterback In 2026 Recruiting Rankings
The Arizona State football program is in strong hands with Sam Leavitt at the present moment.
Leavitt secured Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2024 behind a season that saw him total 29 touchdowns between the air and ground. The track record that the Michigan State transfer had built up over the final games of the season have set up the redshirt sophomore to be a Heisman Trophy contender ahead of the new season.
The recent increase in national profile for Leavitt likely means that the program will have to prepare for a succession plan sooner rather than later - Kenny Dillingham has likely already solved that question.
Four star Jake Fette out of El Paso, Texas has been committed to the Sun Devils since September of 2024, and doesn't appear to be going anywhere before his arrival on campus at some point in 2026.
Fette will have to do much work to potentially replace what Leavitt has built, but the talent certainly isn't an issue - the rising senior is currently rated as the seventh best quarterback in the 2026 class according to a composite ranking that combined 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN.
Fette only trails Dia Bell, Jared Curtis, Faizon Brandon, Keisean Henderson, Ryder Lyons, and Bowe Bentley at this current moment - it does certainly appear as if the former could pass some names that are in front with another standout season.
Fette has fit every bit of the billing of a star-caliber dual threat quarterback over two seasons as a starting player at Del Valle high school - he has thrown for 59 touchdowns and just six interceptions during that period, while also adding 24 scores on the ground.
Whether Fette starts as a true freshman or not remains to be seen, but it's abundantly clear that Dillingham, Arroyo, and everyone else involved with the Sun Devil program is enthralled with the ceiling that the 6'2" recruit holds.
