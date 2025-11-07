Report Confirms Speculation Surrounding Status of ASU Coach
TEMPE -- Arizona State football has seen a turbulent season follow them in 2025 - behind the indefinite absence of ST coordinator Charlie Ragle, season-ending surgery for QB Sam Leavitt, and other less-than-ideal injury fortune elsewhere.
The dramatic season, coupled with numerous high-profile job openings already in place. resulted in speculation that Kenny Dillingham might flirt with the idea of departing Tempe, despite previously signing an extension last season, garnering more support for assistant coaches, and constantly proclaiming that Arizona State is his destination job.
Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource reported on Thursday afternoon that Dillingham directly shot the rumors down when addressing the team prior to the 24-19 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.
The Report
"He just walked in, said he wasn't going anywhere next year, and that it's going to be business as usual," the parent of one ASU defensive player said of the message relayed to them. "Then he left. He also did that with other [positions on the team] because those players heard the same thing and they talked about it after."
The Implications
This solidifies Dillingham's commitment to continuing his coaching career in Tempe - and likely ensures that the 35-year old will stay for the long haul.
Karpman reported that there was confirmed interest in Dillingham in the SEC destination of Florida. The Gators are currently seeking to replace fired coach Billy Napier.
Dillingham's previous experience in the Florida pipeline, along with his tangible success of rebuilding Arizona State into a nationally relevant program, has to be tempting to a program of that stature.
Rumors have also linked Dillingham to both Auburn and Penn State - the former of which he served as offensive coordinator for in the 2019 season. None of these openings will feature the third-year head coach as a legitimate candidate, and a year four in Tempe will happen.
What is Future of Sam Leavitt?
The expected return of Dillingham now re-ignites the questions surrounding the future of the program's star quarterback.
Leavitt underwent surgery for a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for some time - the decision surrounding his future will likely be made within the next couple of months, but Dillingham stated that he will give the 20-year old time to recover and recuperate before having any conversations surrounding his future.
Leavitt will likely either have the option to enter the 2026 NFL draft, transfer out, or return to school for his junior season - the latter of the three is the likeliest outcome at the moment.
