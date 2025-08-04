Rodney Bimage Jr. Continues to Impress in ASU Fall Camp
TEMPE -- Week two of fall practice is set to swing into effect on Monday morning for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham era is just weeks away from officially kicking off - before then, a trip up north to Camp Tontozona will continue a tradition that has been in place for the Sun Devils since 1959.
Camp Tontozona frequently serves as one of the most pronounced opportunities for players looking to rise up the depth chart or create a lasting impression moving into future seasons.
One of the players that could help his case the most in the next week is Rodney Bimage Jr.
The redshirt freshman cornerback was a three star prospect in the class of 2023 out of Houston - he has consistently shown improvement over the course of both spring and fall camp after impressing late last season, breaking up two passes in the Big 12 title game.
While Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson have firm grips on both starting spots on the outside, along with Kyndrich Breedlove having the inside track to be the starting nickel, Bimage has a real opportunity to earn a starting role next fall if things go according to plan.
As previously stated, he has impressed coaches a fair amount during camp, having gone toe-to-toe with top receivers on the Sun Devil roster during one-on-one drills.
Bimage has bought into the culture that Dillingham has built up from day one as well, which very well could pay off for him and other prospective recruits moving forward.
"I really feel [ASU coaches are] honest on what they say. A lot of the [schools], they say they honest. The players they got down there, they just say they honest. They really mean what they say."
Bimage joins C.J. Fite and Jordyn Tyson as major Arizona State players from Texas. If the cornerback becomes the next great player from the state, it will very likely only enhance the recruiting prowess in Texas and elsewhere.
