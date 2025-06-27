Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #12 Texas Tech
The acquisition of Sam Leavitt has been one of the best decisions made in the early stages of the Kenny Dillingham era - there is little arguing that sentiment.
The then-redshirt freshman burst onto the scene as the season progressed, but faced some level of adversity early on in the season.
One of those games where adversity came into the picture was a week four loss to Texas Tech.
The Sun Devils made a trip to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders as the debut game in the Big 12 conference - the squad had high hopes against a team that put up an uneven start.
Breaking down Leavitt's performance in this contest:
First Quarter
Leavitt tossed his first interception of the season at the 9:13 mark of the first quarter after a Texas Tech touchdown.
The turnover resulted in another Red Raiders touchdown - which put Leavitt in a 14-0 hole in the very early stages of the game.
The next drive was heavily aided by penalties and unfortunately ended with a turnover on downs.
Second Quarter
A largely quiet second quarter was brought alive by 27 and 19 yard completions by Leavitt prior to Cam Skattebo running in a touchdown to shrink the deficit to 14-10 near the end of the half - this was the most impactful Leavitt was all day.
Third Quarter
A turnover on downs in the first drive of the second half was remedied by an 11 yard Leavitt rush and a 66 yard completion to Skattebo that ended in another touchdown.
Fourth Quarter
Leavitt was tasked with bringing the Sun Devils back from two touchdowns down late in the final frame of the contest - leading the offense to a touchdown drive after numerous dump-offs to Skattebo and Kyson Brown.
Arizona State scored a touchdown with 1:39 left - that proved to be the last time the team saw the ball in a 30-22 loss.
Leavitt showed flashes of brilliance in the game, but was quite uneven overall - it was only up from here.
The signal caller will get a shot at redemption against Texas Tech on October 18 in Tempe.
Read more about the Arizona State football program - particularly grading the offensive coaching staff here, and three underrated players that have the potential to exceed expectations in the season to be here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's ability to rebound from last season's showing against Texas Tech when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.