Three Arizona State Offensive Players That Will Exceed Expectations
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to potentially usher out one of the best offenses in the entire country in 2025.
The team possessed one of the best offenses in the Big 12 in 2024 behind first year offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson, and RB Cam Skattebo - but the upcoming unit could be even better.
Another year of the Leavitt-Arroyo pairing could work wonders for the ceiling of the offense, while a balanced running back room could lead to play-calling being less predictable. The wide receiver room behind Tyson should also be deeper, and Chamon Metayer returns as a rock-solid starting tight end in what is his final season in Tempe.
Who are players that are in position to exceed expectations that get lost in the fray of a star studded roster?
Three players to keep an eye on:
Kyson Brown
Brown is an incredibly talented junior that peaked in the 2024 season with a 100 yard performance against Arizona on November 30.
While Kanye Udoh is likely to be the starting back and Raleek Brown could command volume within the offense, Brown could very much factor into Marcus Arroyo's offense regardless.
AJ Ia
Ia is a talented four star freshman out of Southern California that profiles measurements wise to NFL legend Rob Gronkowski.
The 2025 recruit reportedly impressed during spring practices as well - although Metayer is locked in as the starting player at the position, Ia could very well be too talented to not be utilized in Arroyo's offense.
Jaren Hamilton
The general assumption at the moment is that Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss will take the second wide receiver spot over Alabama transfer Hamilton.
However, Hamilton could very well compliment Tyson better on the opposite side of the field - all indications were that the freshman flashed an incredible blend of speed and ball skills through spring practices.
Hamilton could very well play his way into becoming Leavitt's second option behind Tyson.
