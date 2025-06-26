Arizona State Report Cards: Offensive Coaching Staff
Kenny Dillingham is in a phenomenal position heading into his third season as head coach with the Arizona State football program.
The Sun Devils famously went from three wins to 11 in a single season behind internal improvement, key transfer portal additions, and a quality coaching staff to put everything together.
The retention of OC Marcus Arroyo, DC Brian Ward, and the positional coaches have become key factors behind the program being considered favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2025.
How do the positional coaches grade out for the work they have done over recent seasons - all things considered?
Shaun Aguano: A
Aguano could very well be the biggest star in this crop of standout coaches.
The longtime RB coach has a track record of developing Rachaad White, X Valladay, and Cam Skattebo into NFL-level players this decade, along with coaching Eno Benjamin in 2019.
Aguano has great passion for the program and a track record that is second to none.
Hines Ward: B+
Ward did an undeniably great job when it pertains to the development of Jordyn Tyson - who went for 1,101 yards last season.
However, the lack of consistent production behind Tyson hurt the Sun Devils - that wasn't necessarily on Ward, but more time is needed befoe an 'A' grade can be comfortably handed out.
The opportunity could be there, as Jalen Moss and Jaren Hamilton are looking to impact the Sun Devil wide receiver room from game one this season.
Jason Mohns: B+
Mohns did an admirable job in working with Chamon Metayer last season - the starting TE came in at second on the team with five touchdown receptions in his debut season in the desert.
The former legendary high school coach in Arizona could also coach up A.J. Ia - a talented four star receiving TE that could factor into the present and future of Sun Devil football.
Saga Tuitele: A-
Tuitele has done an exceptional job on the recruiting trail, along with placing an emphasis on clean, fundamentally sound blocking.
The Sun Devils have seen a general downtick in pointless penalties and players such as Ben Coleman have been standouts from early on in the Tuitele era.
Please let us know your thoughts on the coaching staff that Dillingham has managed to assemble and keep intact when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.