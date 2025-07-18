Is Sam Leavitt the Best QB In Big 12?
Sam Leavitt has become a darling of the college football world and an undeniable leader of the Arizona State football program in just one season.
The 6'2" quarterback went from undervalued transfer quarterback to Big 12 Freshman of the Year in an abbreviated period of time, and has commanded respect from the outside world ever since.
That has extended to Heisman Trophy conversations, national quarterback rankings, and NFL draft talk.
In this case, Andy Staples of ON3 ranked Leavitt as the best quarterback in a Big 12 conference that could possess the best collective group of quarterbacks of any conference.
More on Leavitt taking the top spot below:
"We’ve already seen Leavitt lead the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title. We saw him against the Texas defense in a College Football Playoff game Arizona State would have won if it could have made a stop on fourth-and-13. But there remains a nagging doubt that tailback was the reason."
"With Skattebo in the NFL, it’s entirely Leavitt’s show. And he’s well equipped to help Arizona State make another run. He’s an exceptional improviser who keeps plays alive and keeps his eyes downfield. He’s one of the nation’s most accurate deep ball throwers. It takes a special quarterback to top this particular list, because it’s loaded with excellent QBs. Leavitt is that special."
Staples is completely correct - it is now the Leavitt show.
Returning OC Marcus Arroyo is expected to dial up a pass-happy offense this season, while star wideout Jordyn Tyson is back and healthy. The crop of transfer receivers that includes Jalen Moss should better support Tyson as well. Chamon Metayer returns as an All-Big 12 caliber tight end, and the Sun Devils return four starting players on the offensive line.
The infrastructure is in place for Leavitt to not only survive, but he should absolutely be able to thrive between a combination of his arm talent, ability to improvise, and an uncanny ability to lead the offense in difficult situations.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2025 Sun Devil season being under seven weeks away from starting when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!