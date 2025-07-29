Arizona State Offensive Players Named to Shrine Bowl Watch List
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set on the offensive side of the ball heading into year three of the Kenny Dillingham era - there is little doubt there.
The Sun Devils are set to return 10 of 11 starters from the 2024 squad that reached the College Football Playoff, and offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo will have multiple players that have genuine potential to play on Sundays eventually.
Five Arizona State offensive players and one special teamer were named to the 'East-West Shrine Bowl 1000' - a list of 1,000 NFL draft eligible prospects that could participate in January's Shrine Bowl.
More background on the East-West Shrine Bowl:
"The East-West Shrine Bowl brings together the best college football players, providing them a platform to showcase their talents before NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams."
"For more than 100 years, this game has served as a launching pad for some of football’s most iconic athletes, including Tom Brady, Walter Payton, and John Elway, alongside today’s rising stars like Brock Purdy, Zay Flowers, and Isiah Pacheco."
The players that were named to the watch list:
- Sam Leavitt
- Kanye Udoh
- Jordyn Tyson
- Max Iheanachor
- Chamon Metayer
- Jesus Gomez (K)
Leavitt's inclusion isn't shocking in any way - the redshirt sophomore is returning for another season in Tempe as the unquestioned leader of the program in 2025. Leavitt's big arm, athleticism, and great instincts make him one of the most intriguing pro prospects at the QB position.
Udoh is looking to transition into a spread offense after playing in Army's triple option arrangement for two seasons - the pro-level ability is there, but Udoh needs to show growth in areas such as pass-catching.
Iheanachor has started in 20 games over the last two seasons and is likely in the same vein as starting C Ben Coleman in terms of importance to the line.
Metayer is returning as a defending All-Big 12 selection, and has even more room to grow as a red zone threat for Leavitt.
The 2025 season is set to begin on August 30 when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
