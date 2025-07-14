Is Sam Leavitt Best QB in Big 12?
As if it hasn't been stressed enough - Sam Leavitt could very well become the defining roster add of the Kenny Dillingham era for the Arizona State football program.
The now-sophomore set the college football world on fire over the second half of the 2024 season - where Leavitt tossed 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions over the final seven games of the Sun Devils' campaign.
Leavitt's big arm, natural playmaking ability, sneaky athleticism, and leadership all blended together as the season progressed, which has lead to the talented field general widely being considered to be among the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 - even the nation as a whole.
CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford ranked the crop of 16 presumed starting quarterbacks in the conference.
Leavitt came in at the top spot - as expected.
The rationale from Crawford to follow:
"There's no use arguing this one. Leavitt is the Big 12's best to open the 2025 season and it's not particularly close. How his first campaign as the hunted unfolds remains to be seen, but Leavitt's strengths as a play-action passer makes NFL scouts salivate. The Michigan State transfer finished with 2,885 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading the Sun Devils to a conference title and playoff appearance. A repeat CFP trip -- this time without co-star Cam Skattebo -- could rocket Leavitt into the Heisman discussion."
The stars have aligned for Leavitt to enjoy an even better season in 2025 - from returning offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo to an improved crop of wide receivers, the system and talent are in place for a major jump - that wasn't even mentioning star WR Jordyn Tyson, who is poised to be among the best at the position.
If Leavitt can continue to progress as a processor - while fine tuning in areas such as mechanics, he could quite easily turn into a Heisman winner and top tier NFL draft prospect in 2026.
Leavitt is followed by Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, Rocco Becht of Iowa State, Avery Johnson of Kansas State, and TCU's Josh Hoover.
