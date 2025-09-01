Sam Leavitt Made Heisman Entrance vs NAU
TEMPE -- Arizona State's Sam Leavitt has entered the Heisman Trophy conversation.
The redshirt sophomore was already in the inner circle of candidates during the preseason - depending on who was asked - but now it's different.
The Oregon native enjoyed one of the better showings of quarterbacks that were considered high-level candidates for the award.
Mitch Kaiser of Pro Football Focus provided three reasons as to why Leavitt is a prime Heisman contender - one of which was 'well rounded success' - more on that below.
"Leavitt is the second-highest-graded returning quarterback in the Power Four at 88.5 overall, only behind Clemson’s Cade Klubnik. In fact, he’s the only qualified quarterback in the FBS who earned an 80.0-plus PFF grade in both rushing and passing last season.
Leavitt protects the ball as well as any quarterback in the country and put up just a 1.1% turnover-worthy play percentage a season ago. He will need to continue that trend, as he will not have star running back Cam Skattebo by his side this year.
With that in mind, expect Leavitt to play an even larger role in Arizona State’s ground game this season. In 2024, he scored five rushing touchdowns on just 107 carries — and both numbers are poised to rise in 2025."
The observation that Leavitt is bound to take on a larger role as a rusher may very well end up being an astute one, as the quarterback led the team with 75 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns for good measure.
Leavitt's ability to push the ball downfield without putting the ball in danger at a high rate is another large reason why he has potential to finish the season as the best player in the nation.
His high-level decision making, requisite arm strength, ability to play in numerous situational moments, and proficiency in play action are just a few of many other reasons why he has risen to these heights at just 20 years of age.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
As always, please let us know your thoughts on the potential Heisman candidacy for the Sun Devil star when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!